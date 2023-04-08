4 Adidas sneakers worn by BLACKPINK star Jennie

BLACKPINK star Jennie Kim, born on January 16, 1996, is a South Korean singer, rapper, and dancer who is best known as a member of the K-pop girl group BLACKPINK. She is known for her charismatic stage presence, versatile vocal skills, and unique fashion sense.

One of Jennie's signature style choices is her love for Adidas sneakers. She has been spotted wearing different styles of Adidas sneakers on various occasions, from performances to casual outings. Her favorite Adidas sneakers are the Adidas Originals Superstar, which she has been seen wearing in different colors and styles.

Her love for Adidas sneakers reflects her overall fashion sense, which is known for being edgy and trendy. Her fashion choices have made her a style icon and an inspiration to many fans around the world. Let's take a look at the 4 Adidas pairs aced by the BLACKPINK member.

Jennie pulled off various amazing looks with the Adidas Superstar to Adidas Supercourt

1). Alexander Wang x Adidas B-Ball Soccer

Alexander Wang x Adidas B-Ball Soccer (Image via unnielooks/farfetch)

Alexander Wang, a designer known for his irreverent esthetic and eagerness to get the party started, worked with Adidas Originals to develop a collection that creates a new fashion genre that he refers to as "club leisure."

The collection blends sports with blasts of disco and soul flair. Sneakers designed by Alexander Wang for Adidas Originals incorporating a front lace up feature, stitch detail, brand tag and a distinctive three stripe detail. The shoes are called B-Ball Soccer.

The trainer was a staple in Jennie's airport-appropriate shoe rotation for a while. This exquisite trainer finishes off her stylish getup and makes her more appealing to the eye.

2). Adidas Nizza Trefoil

Adidas Nizza Trefoil (Image via unnielooks/Adidas)

Jennie's attire for the airport included pants, a shirt, and a checkered crop top jacket. She was sporting Adidas Nizza Trefoil sneakers in her ensemble. The Adidas Nizza Trefoil was designed for basketball players but quickly became popular with skateboarders, making it an essential component of the street style. For a style that's undeniably authentic Adidas Originals, these Nizza Trefoil Shoes swap out the brand's signature 3-Stripes with a large Trefoil logo.

3). Adidas Supercourt

Adidas Supercourt (Image via unnielooks/Adidas)

These shoes, which give court-style vibes with a contemporary fashion feel, are a distillation of forty years' worth of Adidas court shoes. This sneaker was one that Jennie would wear at events that Adidas hosted for her.

The smooth leather used in the construction of these trainers comes in a variety of tennis white colors. They feature a sculpted capsule and perforated 3-Stripes, both of which add an air of sophisticated sophistication. This trainer is great for the everyday wardrobe.

4). Adidas Superstar

Adidas Superstar (Image via unnielooks/Adidas)

The one and only Adidas Superstar iconic trainers have been a fan favorite ever since they were first released in 1969. These trainers were meant to combine comfort and flair. When it comes to wearing Adidas Superstar sneakers, there is no incorrect approach. This trainer, in addition to being within the price range, can be worn with any clothing style. While Jennie is getting ready to go someplace, this is one of her favorite pairs of Adidas sneakers to wear.

