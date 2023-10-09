Netflix has a vast catalog of films and shows that cater to a variety of audiences. 2023 has been a bittersweet year for the steamer. Their content has received both praise and criticism from viewers and critics. However, Netflix's infamy this year rose because they disabled their password-sharing option and canceled some of their fan-favorite shows.

Thankfully, the quality of their content has not dipped in the latter half of the year, and the second week of October certainly seems promising for the streamer. While some projects are new, Netlifx is also releasing new seasons for some of their iconic shows.

What to watch on Netflix this week?

1) BECKHAM

The mini-series BECKHAM showcases the journey of English soccer star David Beckham. His rise to the top is truly an inspiration, and Netflix does a great job capturing the essence of the player's thoughts through captivating storytelling and interviews.

According to IMDb, the synopsis of the mini-series reads,

"With never-before-seen footage, this docuseries follows David Beckham's meteoric rise from humble beginnings to global football stardom."

Directed by Fisher Stevens, BECKHAM features interviews with Gary Neville, Eric Cantona, Sir Alex Ferguson, Rio Ferdinand, Paul Scholes, Roy Keane, Diego Simeone, etc. It was released on Wednesday, October 4, 2023.

2) Lupin: Part 3

Netflix's Lupin is a French mystery thriller that follows the journey of a highly intelligent thief named Assane Diop. The show premiered on January 8, 2021, followed by the second part in June of the same year. The third part was released on Thursday, October 5, 2023.

According to IMDb, the synopsis of Lupin reads,

"Inspired by the adventures of Arsène Lupin, gentleman thief Assane Diop sets out to avenge his father for an injustice inflicted by a wealthy family.

Lupin stars Omar Sy as Assane Diop, Ludivine Sagnier as Claire Laurent, Clotilde Hesme as Juliette Pellegrini, and several others.

3) The Fall of the House of Usher

Scheduled to release on October 12, 2023, The Fall of the House of Usher is a gothic horror drama miniseries loosely based on a short story of the same name by Edgar Allan Poe. It involves the CEO of a pharmaceutical company who begins witnessing the brutal deaths of his children.

According to the show's official trailer on Netflix, its synopsis reads,

"Based on the works of Edgar Allan Poe, ruthless siblings Roderick and Madeline Usher have built Fortunato Pharmaceuticals into an empire of wealth, privilege and power. But past secrets come to light when the heirs to the Usher dynasty start dying at the hands of a mysterious woman from their youth."

Created by Mike Flanagan, it stars Carla Gugino as Verna, Bruce Greenwood as Roderick Usher, Mary McDonnell as Madeline Usher, Carl Lumbly as C. Auguste Dupin, and Samantha Sloyan as Tamerlane Usher, among others.

4) Everything Now

The British teen comedy-drama television series was released on Netflix on October 5, 2023. It showcases the exploits of a 16-year-old girl named Mia Polanco, who rejoined school after spending a long time in the hospital.

According to IMDb, the synopsis of the Netflix show reads,

"Follows Mia Polanco, who is released from hospital after a lengthy battle with anorexia, she is thrust back into the world of sixth form."

Everything Now stars Sophie Wilde as Mia Polanco, Lauryn Ajufo as Becca, Jessie Mae Alonzo as Carli, Harry Cadby as Cameron, and several others.

Apart from the above list, the streaming platform is also releasing a couple of films. They are Fair Play (starring Phoebe Dynevor and Alden Ehrenreich), Ballerina (starring Jeon Jong-seo and Kim Ji-hoon), and The Conference (starring Katia Winter and Eva Melander).