Over the years, the sneaker world has seen numerous new and exciting sneaker collabs. Many pop-culture brands have collaborated on sneakers. Music icons, anime, cartoon characters, sports stars, and a slew of other celebrity icons have all jumped on the sneaker bandwagon.

However, some celebrity sneaker collabs have taken over the sneaker scene and are loved by sneakerheads. So, here are the top four sneaker collabs with celebrity icons of all time.

The Michael Jordan x Nike and three other iconic celebrity sneaker collabs.

1) Travis Scott X Nike

Travis Scott's popularity has skyrocketed in recent years, mainly due to his enormously popular studio album, Astroworld, and numerous brand and sneaker collabs.

His success compelled Nike to offer him the opportunity to put his imprint on a variety of silhouettes varying from Air Force 1s to Air Jordan VIs. Additionally, only some celebrities have ever had the chance to experiment with the branding of one of the most iconic shoes ever constructed or to have imprinted their personal logo in place of a Jumpman. The rapper had the opportunity to do both.

The first product that came out of this collab was through NikeLab's 'Summer of Sport' campaign, which was just the beginning. The Escape Plan singer went on to release some classic silhouettes like Nike VaporMax, Jordan Trunner PE surfaces, and more.

2) Micheal Jordan X Nike

The legacy of Air Jordan is incomprehensible. When a sneakerhead receives their first high-end sneaker, they are nervous before putting them on. Similarly, Nike, which was facing financial trouble in 1984, was also hesitant to sign a contract with the new 21-year-old basketball rookie.

However, as the saying goes, sometimes all you need is faith and that's how the Nike and Jordan sneaker collabs began and quickly gained worldwide recognition.

The Nike Air Jordan 1 is still known as the sneaker that started a revolution. The Nike Air Jordan 1 debuted in black and red, which was forbidden by the league for being too provocative.

Nevertheless, the Chicago Bulls legend kept wearing his sneakers whenever he played at Chicago Stadium. As a result, the NBA fined Jordan nearly $5000 per match, which Nike covered.

The Air Jordan 1 was just the initial step for other versions to make their way into the sneaker world. So finally, it’s safe to say that Air Jordan has gained such phenomenal recognition that every sneakerhead reading this sure possesses one AJ silhouette or has a few in their wishlist as we speak!

3) Billie Eilish x Nike

Billie Eilish released her first Nike sneaker amongst many other sneaker collabs, a vegan Air Jordan sneaker collection, in 2021. The musician's vegan sneakers feature her signature on the inner soles and are offered in AJ 1KO style in a "Ghost Green" AJ 15 in a neutral taupe hue colorway. The Ghost Green is quite reminiscent of Eilish's lime green hair color at the time of its release.

Later, on the success of the previous iteration of the Eilish and Nike sneaker collab, the Lovely singer went on to release a new vegan sneaker in the 2022 - the Air Force 1 Mushroom.

The Nike Grind midsole complements the tonal mushroom-colored upper. This is made of synthetic nubuck material with post-consumer recycled material for an soft look and aesthetic—all with a focus on sustainability. There is a chance that there might be more sneaker collabs between these rising stars and Nike.

4) Cardi B x Reebok Club C V2

Where many footwear brands used to find sports icons as endorsed, today's sneaker collab includes influencers, artists and celebs from around the world. Every footwear giant has at least one major music industry star in their family, from Ye and Bad Bunny at Nike, to Travis Scott and Cardi B for Reebok.

The last of the four sneaker collabs released their newest collection in their rotation, with the Bodak Yellow singer revamping the Club C V2 and adding her own element. The DNA from the classic Club C is imbued with a new bold, oversized layout that pushes the boundaries of proportions and design for the Cardi B x Reebok Club C V2.

The sneakers are available in three monochromatic colorways: Vital Blue, Puzzled Purple and Ultima Purple. They feature a mix of leather, suede, and mesh throughout its design, with a 3D soft rubber Reebok Vector logo attached on the midfoot.

Additionally, suede panels appear on the toe, collar, and heel, with smooth leather also appearing along the midfoot stripe design, while the tongue is redesigned with mesh. Tonal laces keep it all in place, while oversized bolts on the sole unit below represent Cardi B's extravagant lifestyle while paying tribute to Reebok.

These are some of the most popular sneaker collabs in the history of the sneaker world that are still going on to release new silhouettes every season.

