4 new attention-worthy documentaries releasing between June 27 and July 3

June has been the month of infinite choices, with the audience choosing from almost any and everything. Ranging from new series to movies to documentaries, it has had it all and some more.

As we enter the month's final week, multiple new documentary titles are set to be released on various platforms. For fans of the documentary genre, we have prepared a list of the top upcoming titles that will keep you satisfied until the next fresh batch drops in July.

These documentaries should be must-picks

1) Endangered, June 28

This season, HBO is bringing a documentary called Endangered that brings us closer to the world of journalists and all the perils surrounding their jobs. It is not new that eminent parties have targeted journalists to discredit the truth or waive off something as fake news.

Journalists also are subjected to verbal or even physical assault at times.

The documentary revolves around the risks that journalists take when venturing into an incident to bring to light the truth. Free countries worldwide face similar threats to freedom of expression.

While journalists strive to bring the truth to the forefront, this documentary highlights the reality of their lives. Endangered was released on HBO Max on Tuesday, June 28, at 10.30 pm ET.

2) Pirate Gold of Adak Island, June 29

Netflix is bringing to its audiences a thrilling tale of a treasure hunt for legendary pirate gold in their docu-series Pirate Gold of Adak Island on Wednesday, June 29.

With the island of Adak not doing very well financially, the town's mayor, Tom Spitler, has undertaken a hunt for hidden pirate loot. He brings together a team of experts who would be able to navigate safely across the old bomb-ridden island.

It has numerous old World War 2 bombs, which may even become the grave of the treasure hunters.

Pirate Gold of Adak Island follows the team as they look for 148 cans of gold worth almost $365 million supposedly buried under the minefield that is the island itself. The gripping documentary brings the audience along on the hunt for the legendary treasure.

3) Right to Offend: The Black Comedy Revolution, June 29

A&E Networks is set to bring to the screen a two-part docu-series that chronicles the evolution of black comedy over the years. Right to Offend: The Black Comedy Revolution explores the unique position that black comedians have played to shine a light on unfortunate yet grave truths.

Over the years, black comedians have taken to the stage with their satirical humor and challenged the many social injustices their community has faced. With extensive dialogues from eminent black personalities, the four-hour docu-series intends to recollect the landscape of black comedy and the social standing of the black community over the years.

Executive produced by Kevin Hart's Hartbeat and the Time Studios, the series will include interviews of Hart, Steve Harvey, Michael Che, Tiffany Haddish, W. Kamau Bell, Sherri Shepherd, Wayne Brady, Aisha Tyler, Amber Ruffin, and Katt Williams, as well as archival footage.

Right to Offend: The Black Comedy Revolution is set to release on A&E Networks at 9 pm ET consecutively on June 29 and 30 with its two episodes.

4) Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, July 1

Marvel Studios Assembled is a docu-series for Disney+ created by Marvel and revolves around different Marvel projects to give the audience an insight into the titles. Their upcoming installation of the documentary series will be the tenth episode and revolves around the production of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has been Marvel's most successful production of 2022 and earned prominence after making $900 million globally at the box office.

Marvel Studios Assembled will take a closer look into what went into making the widely popular movie with interviews from director Sam Raimi and the leading cast, behind-the-scenes shots, bloopers, and sequences that did not make it to the final edit.

Marvel fans should be excited with the Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness set to release on Disney+ on Friday, July 1, at 3 am ET.

