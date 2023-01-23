4 shocking revelations from the new Brett Kavanaugh documentary Justice

The documentary Justice showcased the allegations of sexual misconduct against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. The documentary has been in the works for more than a year and was made in secret. It was also added pretty late to the 2023 Sundance Film Festival lineup.

Brett Kavanaugh is an American lawyer serving as an associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States. He was nominated by former U.S. President Donald Trump on July 9, 2018, and has served since October 6, 2018.

Christine Blasey Ford accused him of s*xually assaulting her in the early 1980s. He was accused of s*xual assault by three other women but he denied all the allegations.

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of s*xual assault and r*pe which may be triggering. Discretion is advised.

An FBI investigation found "no corroboration of the allegations" against Brett Kavanaugh

1) Psychology professor Christine Blasey Ford accused Kavanaugh of s*xually abusing her

On July 30, 2018, Ford wrote to Senator Dianne Feinstein to inform the latter of her accusations against Kavanaugh. On September 16, 2018, Ford went public and revealed that in the1980s, when she was 15 and Kavanaugh was 17, he s*xually assaulted her.

The professor added that during a house party, Kavanaugh and one of his friends pinned her to the bed, g*oped her, ground against her, and even tried to pull off her clothes. Kavanaugh also covered her mouth with his hand when she tried to scream. She somehow escaped but believed he was going to r*pe her.

2) Kavanaugh exposed himself to Deborah Ramirez

On September 23, 2018, Ronan Farrow and Jane Mayer of The New Yorker published an article with another s*xual assault allegation against the Supreme Court Justice.

Deborah Ramirez, a former Yale classmate of his, claimed that he had exposed himself. She accused him of rubbing his private parts against her face when they had both been drinking at a college party during the academic year 1983–84. Kavanaugh responded to this and said that the alleged incident from 35 years ago didn't happen.

3) Brett Kavanaugh was accused of spiking drinks

On September 26, 2018, Julie Swetnick, a former government employee, said that Mark Judge, Brett Kavanaugh, and others would 'spike' the 'punch' at house parties. They would allegedly spike drinks with drugs and/or grain alcohol so that girls lost inhibitions and their ability to say no to s*xual advances.

Michael Avenatti @MichaelAvenatti Below please find a statement from my client Julie Swetnick regarding the Kavanaugh nomination. I urge you to read it. Below please find a statement from my client Julie Swetnick regarding the Kavanaugh nomination. I urge you to read it. https://t.co/kBHL7cm8Pi

Kavanaugh called her allegations "ridiculous" and a "farce."

The Wall Street Journal reported that it had contacted several of her former classmates and colleagues but failed to reach anyone with knowledge of her allegations.

4) Christine Blasey Ford claimed American author Mark Judge witnessed Kavanaugh's deeds

Brett Kavanaugh and Mark Judge have been friends since high school. Christine Blasey Ford recalled that Judge witnessed Kavanaugh s*xually assaulting her at the party

She said that both of them were laughing loudly when she was being assaulted. Judge later admitted to being friends with Kavanaugh but said that never seen the latter act in the manner Christine Blasey Ford described.

Who made the documentary Justice?

Doug Liman, who is best known for Mr. and Mrs. Smith and The Bourne Identity, directed the documentary.

He described the film by saying:

"The film examines our judicial process and the institutions behind it, highlighting bureaucratic missteps and political powergrabs that continue to have an outsized impact on our nation today."

Liman even praised the individuals who chose to speak out in the film and believes that the FBI investigation into Brett Kavanaugh wasn't done thoroughly.

