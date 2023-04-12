4 shoes like Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid "White Metallic Gold Obsidian"

Nike and Michael Jordan's co-owned label, Jordan, has continued to garner a lot of attention in the pop culture, fashion and streetwear community. It continues to have an undeniable hold when it comes to the hype amongst sneakerheads, as it consistently follows latest trends and satisfies both the desires and needs of its consumers.

Michael Jordan's eponymous label is celebrating the Jordan Year in 2023 as a nod to MJ's legendary basketball jersey number. The label has unveiled multiple retro colorways for the release in 2023 and is now adding into the catalog the latest Air Jordan 1 Mid "White Metallic Gold Obsidian."

The sneaker colorway was previously released in August 2019 and made waves as many were attracted by the color scheme, especially the combination of obsidian with the metallic gold shade. Ahead of the pair's rumored release in 2023, here's a list of four great alternatives for the sneaker model.

Alternative sneakers for Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid "White Metallic Gold Obsidian"

Here are four options:

1) Nike Air Jordan 1 Retro High Co.JP Midnight Navy (2020)

Ryo @R07988858

Nike / Air Jordan 1 High OG Co . JP

"Midnight Navy"

One of the closest alternatives for the AJ1 Mid "White Metallic Gold Obsidian" is the AJ1 High Co.JP Midnight Navy sneakers.

The sneakers were launched as a concept from Japan and come clad in a "White / Metallic Silver/ Midnight Navy" color scheme. The sneaker model was first released as a Japan exclusive in 2001 and became one of the rarest with only 3000 pairs in rotation.

Almost two decades later, the silhouette was revived and made a return on November 14, 2020, at a retail price of $170 via Nike's website. The sneakers were accompanied by an extra set of white laces as an accessory. Currently, the shoe resells at StockX for $262. The shoe features white tumbled leather, navy blue suede overlays and silver swoosh, instead of gold.

2) Nike Air Jordan 1 High "Obsdian UNC" (2019)

Michael Knight @mikekniight



Air Jordan 1 “UNC Obsidian”



This has to be one of the top non OG colorways for the AJ1s if you ask me. Show me your top contenders.



Air Jordan 1 "UNC Obsidian"

This has to be one of the top non OG colorways for the AJ1s if you ask me. Show me your top contenders.

The Jordan Brand released multiple color schemes with the 'Obsidian' makeover, one of the best being the Air Jordan 1 High "Obsidian UNC", which combined the light blue with dark blue in contrast. The shoes come clad in a "Sail/ Obsidian/ University Blue" color scheme. The pair features similar design to the "UNC Patent" color scheme, which was released in February 2019.

This time, though, the entire shoe comes clad in full smooth leather material. The Air Jordan 1 High "Obsidian UNC" was released on August 31, 2019, at a retail price of $160. The shoe was released with an extra set of UNC-hued laces. The shoe can currently be availed at StockX for a reseller price of $430.

3) Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid "Armory Navy"

The Air Jordan 1 Mid "Armory Navy" is another replacement for the Air Jordan 1 Mid "White Metallic Gold Obsidian", as it features a navy blue shade and mid-cut silhouette. The upper of the shoe comes constructed out of white leather material as a base. The white base contrasts with the dark navy hue on the overlays.

The swooshes on both profiles come clad in a dark navy hue. The shoe features branding details with the Jordan wings logo at the ankle and the jumpman logo on the tongue. The shoe was released on March 29, 2022 for $115.

4) Nike Air Jordan 1 High "Gold Medal"

大スター宮たいち @vito8170 Nike Air Jordan 1 Retro High "Gold Medal"

The Air Jordan 1 sneaker model joined the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics celebration by launching a Gold Medal-themed makeover of the Air Jordan 1 High silhouette. The sneaker draws inspiration from the gold medal of the Team USA and the gold medal.

The sneaker's upper comes clad in white and deep royal blue shade on the upper, which contrasts with the gold coin swoosh and gold accents. The sneaker model comes clad in a "Deep Royal Blue/ Metallic Gold Coin/ White" color scheme. The shoe was released on August 1, 2016, for a retail price of $140.

The Jordan label has also continued to launch multiple shades of blue, white and metallic gold of their beloved Air Jordan 1 sneaker model.

