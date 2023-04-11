4 sneakers like Nike Air Jordan 1 Low "UCLA" PE

The Nike Air Jordan 1 Low "UCLA" PE is a sneaker model that was made exclusively for the UCLA Football team for the 2023-2024 season. It features a white leather base with brushed suede overlays in blue, taking inspiration from UCLA's iconic school colors.

As of now, there is no information available on the public release of the sneakers. However, glimpses of the sneakers have surfaced online and have been revealed by UCLA Football. It is likely that the sneaker will remain reserved for college students and ex-athletes.

The colorway, design, and features of this new sneaker pair have caught the attention of sneakerheads, who are now looking for a few similar silhouettes. Here are four sneakers that look and feel like Nike AJ 1 Low "UCLA" PE.

Nike SB Air Jordan 1 Low, Nike Air Jordan 1 "UNC", and two more sneakers like Nike Air Jordan 1 Low "UCLA" PE

1) Nike SB AJ 1 Low

Nike SB x Air Jordan 1 Low "UNC"



The Jordan 1 Low SB UNC is a sneaker model that was released in August 2019 and is similar to the UCLA pair in terms of its color combination. It features a white leather upper with dark powder blue overlays and a Swoosh logo.

The sneaker was inspired by the University of North Carolina's colors and is a collaboration between Nike SB and Jordan Brand. The sneakers were released at select retailers and are available for purchase at Flight Club and Grailed. It is also available for purchase on StockX.

The price range for the sneakers varies between $315 to $449.

2) Nike Dunk Low "Coast"

The Nike Dunk Low "Coast" is a sneaker model that was released in early 2021 and was designed especially for women. It features a two-tone look in its signature basketball design, with a white leather base and a blue overlay. The sneakers highlight traditional two-tone color blocking on a leather upper that maintains the look of the original 1985 release.

The Nike Dunk Low "Coast" is available for purchase on StockX and Flight Club. They are currently being sold for $324.

3) Nike AJ 1 "UNC"

Athletic Shoes Mens @MensAthletic Nike Air Jordan 1 High Retro UNC OG 2015 Size 10 Authentic Vintage VTG Rare Used ebay.com/itm/1858503148… eBay Nike Air Jordan 1 High Retro UNC OG 2015 Size 10 Authentic Vintage VTG Rare Used ebay.com/itm/1858503148… eBay https://t.co/SPYy091rCs

The Nike Air Jordan 1 "UNC" released on October 10, 2015, at a retail price of $160. Similar to the latest UCLA pair, it features a white and Carolina blue colorway, inspired by Michael Jordan's alma mater, the University of North Carolina.

The sneakers are available on Stockx, Amazon, and Flight Club. They can be purchased at a price of $640.

4) Off-White™ x Nike AJ 1 "UNC"

The Off-White x Nike Air Jordan 1 "UNC" is a sneaker model that was designed by Virgil Abloh and released in 2018. It features a classic two-tone composition, filtered through Abloh’s unique design esthetic.

It is important to note that the Off-White x Nike AJ 1 "UNC" is different from the Nike AJ 1 OG High Retro "UNC" that was released in 2015. The pair features orange embroidery at the end of the swoosh, which sets it apart.

The sneakers are available for purchase on GOAT and Stockx and individuals can get their hands on them for $1,765.

Nike Air Jordan 1 Low "UCLA" PE is a sought-after sneaker among enthusiasts and fans of the brand. However, those who are unable to get their hands on this specific model can opt for some of the above-mentioned sneakers that offer similar styles and quality. With these sneakers, one can still add a stylish and comfortable pair of shoes to their collection without having to wait for a limited release.

