5 Air Jordans ruling the footwear market

Nike and Michael Jordan's partnership can be credited with launching one of the most iconic and popular sneaker lineages of all time, dubbed the Air Jordan. The duo kick-started their partnership back in 1984 and permanently changed the sneaker world.

The duo can be credited with linking the sneaker and fashion world with the basketball world. The signature Jordan lineage, which began with the launch of AJ1 in 1985 has continued to rule the sneaker market as they soar in the reseller markets at high prices.

Several sneakerheads claim the AJ sneaker models are their most desired sneaker pairs, however, the model number for each sneakerhead can vary. A few love their OG AJ1 sneaker model, while others love the AJ11 sneaker model, which is Michael Jordan's favorite as well.

Over the years, the opinions about favorite sneaker models have changed a lot, but there are some sneakerheads that are all-time favorites with sneakerheads.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the writer's opinions and isn't listed in any particular order.

From Air Jordan 1 to AJ5 - Five all-time favorite Air Jordans

1) Air Jordan 1

parth @parthnemaa



dm me if you want them Nike Air Jordan 1 Chicago 'Lost & Found'dm me if you want them twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Nike Air Jordan 1 Chicago 'Lost & Found'dm me if you want them twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/MLawZ30Rng

Michael Jordan's label under the swoosh label launched the AJ1 sneaker model to the public in 1985.

One of the most popular sneakers of all time, the AJ1s are a favorite among sneakerheads, who have at least one pair in their closet. Needless to say, fans still line up outside stores to purchase this model, which has reached new heights of popularity.

One of the most expensive AJ1 is the 1985 Michael Jordan-signed Chicago, which is currently sold in reseller markets for $560K. Some of the most iconic and famous colorways of the AJ1 sneaker model include Bred, Chicago, and UNC among others.

2) Air Jordan 4

Air Jordan 4 sneaker colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

The AJ4 sneaker model was released in 1989 and was designed by the swoosh label's veteran and legendary shoe designer Tinker Hatfield. The AJ4 sneaker model marked the first-ever Jordan shoe to see a global market release.

The shoe was quick to gain popularity as it was the first to appear in Spike Lee's film, Do the Right Thing. This provided a pop-cultural relevance to the game of basketball. The pair has been a part of multiple iconic collaborations including those with Off-White, Eminem, Travis Scott, and others.

3) Air Jordan 11

This is one of the most appreciated AJ sneaker models, and is also Michael Jordan's personal favorite. Jordan was an incredibly successful basketball player in the 1990s and AJ11 is the sneaker model that he used at this point. The pair was launched in 1995 and was designed by Tinker Hatfield.

The pair features the latest patent mudguard detail which was lighter than the full-grain leather applied to the former sneaker models. The pair became famous and its most popular colorway, i.e. Concord, was worn by Michael Jordan for the entire 95-96 regular season. The shoe also made a debut in the film Space Jam, making a lasting impact on the entire generation of kids.

4) Air Jordan 3

Air Jordan 3 sneaker colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

Air Jordan 3 can be credited with catapulting the lineage of AJ sneakers into a pop culture phenomenon. This was the first Jordan model to be designed by Tinker Hatfield, who gave eight other sneakers from the lineage. The AJ3 model became famous as it was the first to feature the Jumpman logo and gave a combined retro yet futuristic look.

The timeless elephant print became a Hall of Fame-worthy sneaker culture staple. Its Mars Blackmon ad commercials helped in marketing the legendary player as well as his then-favorite Jordans.

5) Air Jordan 5

Sneaker News @SneakerNews A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 5 rumored for Holiday 2023 release A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 5 rumored for Holiday 2023 release 🍷 https://t.co/kI5yCrL0g2

The AJ5 sneaker model was quick to gain success and popularity thanks to Will Smith and his show, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. The shoe carried over some elements fo the AJ4 sneaker model. These included the plastic mesh upon the quarter panels and the upper constructed out of nubuck and smooth leather.

The shoe features multiple aggressive lines as it is inspired by the American WWII fighter planes. The iconic shark tooth shape was introduced upon the midsoles with the sneaker model.

Other than these sneakers, the swoosh label alongside Michael Jordan has continued to maintain its relevance in pop culture by launching iconic shoes, with the most recent being Tatum 1 and 23/7.

Poll : 0 votes