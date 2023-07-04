5 Ben Platt movies to watch ahead of Theatre Camp

There are many interesting releases lined up in July 2023, and Theatre Camp starring Ben Platt is one of them. Platt first burst onto the scene with his powerful performances in Broadway musicals, for which he has won multiple awards. Then he started dabbling in feature films, and has donned many different roles over the years.

In Theatre Camp, Ben Platt will play the role of Amos Klobuchar, a drama instructor at a theatre camp called AdirondACTS. When the founder of the club falls ill, her son Troy played by Jimmy Tatro arrives to manage the club but does more harm than good.

Amos along with Rebecca (Molly Gordon), Glenn (Noah Galvin), and the rest of the staff and students come together to put together an epic show that can help save the camp.

From the trailer, it seems like it is going to be a hilarious movie that will have its share of heartfelt moments. As the movie is releasing on July 14, 2023, fans have a considerable wait in front of them. Thankfully, there are plenty of other interesting movies starring Ben Platt that they can watch till Theatre Camp hits the theatres.

5 fun and engaging Ben Platt movies that will keep you hooked

1) Pitch Perfect (2012)

Pitch Perfect is the movie to watch if you need a pick-me-up. It is funny and light-hearted and the songs are super addictive. The story focuses on an all-girl a cappella group called the Barden Bellas who get a much-needed facelift after bringing in a new recruit.

Ben Platt dons the role of Benji Applebaum, who wants to become a member of Barden Treblemakers, the all-male a cappella group at Barden University. His character is shy but immensely talented, and it is really heart-warming to see him get his moment in the spotlight.

2) Drunk Parents (2019)

When two parents, played by Alec Baldwin and Salma Hayek, are on the brink of financial ruin, they hatch a plan to keep it a secret from their daughter and friends. Given that they had plenty to drink when making the plan, it was far from foolproof and soon things start to get complicated.

In addition to Ben Platt, the movie also stars Joe Manganiello, and Jim Gaffigan, among others. If you are looking for a fun watch that doesn't need to be taken too seriously then this is perfect for you.

3) Run This Town (2019)

This Ben Platt starrer movie is based on Rob Ford, former mayor of Toronto and the many controversies, both personal and professional, surrounding his final year in office. In the movie, Ben plays the role of Bram Shriver, a reporter who doesn't have much experience. He wants to write meaningful pieces but often misses the mark when given an opportunity to prove himself.

The movie addresses heavy topics such as power and ambition. It also hints at the degrading quality of journalism that can be linked to clickbait culture.

4) Broken Diamonds (2021)

In this movie, Ben Platt plays the role of a writer named Scott who has plans to move to Paris. But, after his father passes away, he ends up taking care of his mentally-ill sister, played by Lola Kirke.

Scott struggles to make peace with his situation because he feels that both his plans and his future are in jeopardy. Ben Platt does a wonderful job playing a complex character who is having to deal with a lot, all at once.

The film does focus on family ties, and there are many relatable and heart-warming moments that help keep the viewer hooked.

5) The People We Hate at the Wedding (2022)

If you enjoy fun wedding movies then you should definitely watch The People We Hate at the Wedding. The story focuses on two American siblings, Paul (Ben Platt) and Alice (Kristen Bell) who are attending the wedding of their wealthy half-sister Eloise (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) who lives in England.

Eloise thought the joyous occasion would bring them together but it doesn't quite go as planned.

It may be a wedding movie but the main focus is not on the romance but on family ties. Entertaining and engaging, it is great to watch the hilarious interactions between the siblings.

These movies starring Ben Platt prove that the actor continues to experiment with roles, and fans will be looking forward to seeing him play Amos Klobuchar in Theatre Camp.

