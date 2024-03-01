Adidas Gazelle sneakers have a rich history dating back to the 60s'. This timeless Adidas series is known for its laid-back appeal, featuring an upper dressed in suede fabric, soft nubuck, and non-slip rubber sole.

This silhouette embraces classic designs with soft contemporary touches, culminating in an elegant street style. The Gazelle epitomizes simplicity and consists of clean lines and soft color palettes to suit individual tastes.

These shoes are not only stylish but have also proven to be comfortable and have been rocked by everyone from skaters and rockers to fashion influencers and athletes. 2023 saw the reign of the Adidas Sambas, but the Gazelles have 2024 as style icons like Harry Styles, Kendall Jenner, and Jacob Elordi have been spotted wearing them.

The list below features some Adidas Gazelle sneakers that should make it into your 2024 collection.

5 Best Adidas Gazelle sneakers to buy in 2024

1. Sneaker Politics Mardi Gras

The Sneaker Politics Mardi Gras (Image via StockX)

These low-top shoes feature a mesh material, in White hue, enveloped around the multi-color designed synthetic fabric. Allowing for customizability and firmness, the sneakers are featured with white laces, complementing the whitish upper.

Meanwhile, the padded heel tab and collar provide comfort and support to the ankle area. Also, traction control and breathability were prioritized with the brownish rubber outsole and mesh fabric.

These low-cuts are priced at 542 USD on StockX.

2. Bliss Pink Purple

The Bliss Pink Purple (Image via StockX)

These feminine kicks come with an upper attired in pink suede material, contrasted by the black and purple leather materials crafted on the shoes' sides, tongue, and counter heel. Highlights of a golden hue can be seen on the side and tongue of the sneakers, displaying the shoe name and brand logo.

Moreover, the shoes feature a cotton fabric lining and padded footbed for enduring comfort, even during prolonged wear. The transparent rubber midsole and outsole contribute to responsiveness and stability.

These Adidas Gazelle sneakers sell for 97 USD on StockX.

3. Adidas Gazelle Bold Orange

The Adidas Gazelle Bold Orange (Image via StockX)

These Adidas Gazelle sneakers feature a reddish suede upper that lays the foundation for the white hue embossed on the sides, counter-heel, and interior of the shoes to stand out. To facilitate uninhibited airflow, the tongue is perforated, while the lightweight construction of the upper enhances pressure reduction.

Also, maintenance of balance and traction is aided by the rubber gum outsole, dressed in a brown hue.

These retro-inspired sneakers are priced at 140 USD on StockX.

4. Core Black White

The Core Black White (Image via StockX)

Drawing inspiration from the 90s' original, these chunky-looking pair of shoes come in a dichromatic colored design, featuring a black suede material serving as the base, with the Adidas logo on the sides, laces, interior, heel tab, and sole featured in white hue.

The sneakers also feature a high-rise platform rubber sole in a white hue, providing sturdiness and enhancing shock absorption and energy return.

These Adidas Gazelle sneakers sell for 72 USD on StockX.

5. Adidas Gazelle indoor "Sean Wotherspoon"

The Adidas Gazelle indoor "Sean Wotherspoon" (Image via StockX)

Covered in a color-block motif, these sporty shoes are designed from a synthetic material in a whitish base, detailed by orange, green, pink, yellow, and blueish floral designs. In addition to the color scheme, the sides of the sneakers are embedded with suede material, running from the eyelets area to the Adidas logo, with golden embossments, while a splash of red can be seen on the heel tab.

The kicks are also incorporated with a translucent gum rubber sole, slightly extending to the upper, allowing for effective frictional movement on rugged and smooth surfaces.

These Adidas Gazelle sneakers are priced at 124 USD on StockX.

Adidas Gazelle sneakers are currently trending for good reason: they're proven to be smart investments, delivering both style and comfort.