5 best Air Jordan 1 sneakers with 10x resale value

In the world of whirlwind trends, Air Jordan 1 is one of those classic sneakers that no one will blow off a single opportunity to grab. The infusion of a legend's victorious journey on the hardwood, the futuristic design of Peter Moore, and the 10x resale value in the market - Air Jordan 1 is a dream shoe for every sneakerhead.

Air Jordan 1 provides many reasons to cop at least a pair in a lifetime. It enhances the value of a shoe closet and is also a great investment for a sneakerhead.

According to Statista, the resale market value of Air Jordan 1 is around $6 billion, slated to increase to $30 billion by the end of this decade. Vendoo, an American resale start-up, shared an insight about MJ1's retro silhouette in the Chicago colorway from the 1994 release cost $2500 after a reselling process.

Just like any other luxury brand, the MJ1 is another smart choice for investment. After a thorough evaluation, we have selected the five best Air Jordan 1 models with 10x resale values in the list below.

From the Chicago OG to Factory Flaw: 5 high-priced Air Jordan 1 sneakers with 10x resale value

1) Dior X Air Jordan 1

The designer of Maison Dior, Kim Jones, applied the techniques used for the Dior bags on Peter Moore's avant-garde Air Jordan 1. This rendition of AJ1 is considered one of the luxurious pairs from the Jordan brand. Due to its limited supply, the shoe became the elusive one that cost at least 100% more than its actual price in the secondary market, according to StockX.

On the occasion of Jordan Brand's 35th anniversary, this pair was released at the Dior pre-fall 2020 show. Its grey and white silhouette on Moore's structure with hand-painted swoosh created the ultimate buzz. The transparent outsole and wings logo finished off the creation.

The sneaker was dropped in 2021 with a price tag of $2000. This greyish serene beauty can be copped at the secondary market for $27,000, which seems to be a remarkable growth in price.

2) Air Jordan 1 High " Chicago" colorway

Nike began the journey with Michael Jordan with this "Chicago" colorways when the legendary player played for the Chicago Bulls. Through this pioneering pair, the brand has experimented with a controversial marketing strategy that ended up with great results. After filing a $5,000 fine for each match, Nike ignited the AJ1s fad around the sneaker world.

Clad in trifecta colors - red, black, and white, the pair became the symbol of the retro silhouette of Air Jordan. In the episode from the documentary film ESPN on Micheal Jordan, The Last Dance, the drive in the sales was humongous. The Stock X shared that its price in 2015 was $836.

Due to its limited stock, the secondary market sold the same pair with a $712.3 markup price.

3) Air Jordan 1 "Wings of the Future Gold"

Another iconic pair from the Air Jordan series, 'Wings of Future Gold' is the first collaboration with UK artist Dave White. His artistic touches on AJ1 created an opus for the 'Wings of Future Gold' project in 2011.

The golden front section of the sneaker has a patriotic touch with white and red tincture. The tongue holds the Jumpman logo in a golden shade, and the lace stands out with its unique golden sprinkle prints on a white silhouette.

It cost $1000 for each pair during its launch, and only 23 pairs were made back then. However, its resale price in the secondary market was $18,888.

4) Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Mocha”

From the collaboration of the Swoosh brand and Travis Scott, one can expect only the best, and the iteration of AJ1 in low profile, the Mocha colorway can bring high returns from its secondary market. This mocha colorway is another drop from the Nike and Cactus Jack partnership.

Launched in 2019, this mocha colorway conveys the cactus Jack's signature style with sail and university red tints. The reversed swoosh in white created the twist where the nubuck upper and brown leather base created the most durability.

The heel tab is used for co-branding, and during its launch in 2019, it was priced at $130, and the latest bid in the secondary market went up to $1790.

5) Air Jordan 1 “Reverse Shattered Backboard”

AJ1 "Reverse Shattered Backboard" is also known as factory flaws, and in the second-hand market, this sneaker comes with a hefty price tag. It began with Andrea Canziani, the founder of Dropout Milan. After receiving the pair, she found the swoosh was upside down in one pair, and some creative ideas flew through her.

The AJ1 is adorned with black and white hues on the orange silhouette. Featured in tumbled leather, the pair has a smooth upper. With the perforated design and a traditional lace system, the pair is unique with its upside-down swoosh.

In 2015, the shoe was launched for $160, and its reselling price is increasing to $146,000.

Air Jordan 1 has been the all-time favorite of sneakerheads because of its futuristic designs. However, it can be categorized as luxe products with highly-priced resale values. Also, one must properly take care of the sneaker to sell it at a high price.