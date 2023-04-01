5 best Air Jordan 5 colorways under $200

Air Jordan 5 is a popular basketball sneaker that was first released in 1990. It was designed by Tinker Hatfield, one of the most famous sneaker designers in history, and is considered to be one of his greatest creations. Over the years, Air Jordan 5 has been released in a variety of different colorways, each with its own unique style and design.

One of the most famous AJ 5 colorways is the "Grape" colorway, which features a white leather upper with purple and teal accents. The colorway was first released in 1990 and has been re-released several times since, becoming one of the most beloved and iconic Air Jordan colorways of all time.

The price tag for AJ 5 grape colorway ranges from $350 to $500. AJ 5 has been released in many other colorways over the years and some of them are still available in the market for under $200.

Air Jordan 5 under $200 includes Easter, Raging Bull, Pinksicle, Green Bean and Jade Horizon

1) Air Jordan 5 Retro SE ‘Easter’

AJ 5 Retro SE ‘Easter’ (Image via GOAT)

The perfect silhouette for springtime dressed in a pastel makeover. The sneakers have high-quality construction and performance features like other AJ 5 models. These include a responsive Air-Sole unit in the heel, a padded tongue and collar for comfort, and a durable rubber outsole for traction and stability on the court. The pair is currently priced at $183.

2) Air Jordan 5 Retro ‘Raging Bull’

AJ 5 Retro ‘Raging Bull’ (Image via GOAT)

AJ 5 Retro 'Raging Bull' is a popular colorway of AJ 5 that was first released in 2009. It is also known as the 'Toro Bravo' edition and is inspired by the ferocity and strength of a bull.

The shoe features a bright red suede upper with black accents, including the Jumpman logo on the tongue and the shark tooth design on the midsole. The shoe also includes reflective detailing on the tongue and heels, adding to its unique and eye-catching design. The pair is available at retail outlets for $180.

3) Air Jordan 5 Retro ‘Jade Horizon’

AJ 5 Retro ‘Jade Horizon’ (Image via GOAT)

AJ 5 Retro 'Jade Horizon' is a unique and stylish colorway of AJ 5 that was released in 2022. The shoe features a jade green suede upper with hits of yellow and metallic silver accents throughout.

It has a translucent outsole, which adds to its distinctive and eye-catching design. The tongue and heel of the shoe feature embroidered Jumpman logos in tan, while the midsole features the signature shark tooth design in white and metallic silver. The pair is available for $157.

4) Air Jordan 5 Retro ‘Green Bean’

AJ 5 Retro ‘Green Bean’ (Image via Sportskeeda)

The trainer's midsole and upper are both covered in a luminous gloss, and the upper is a light gray nubuck. The internal lining and the printed Jumpman emblem on the tongue and heels are a vibrant green. The dark gray polymer midsole is given life by the repetition of the bright color in the shark-tooth design. The price tag for the pair is $106.

5) Air Jordan 5 Retro GS ‘Pinksicle’

AJ 5 Retro GS ‘Pinksicle’ (Image via Sportskeeda)

The model refreshes the classic form with vibrant new hues. The quarter panels and lace locks of this white leather midtop are orange, while the shoe itself is transparent. The pink heel accent and airy mesh tongue also feature the Jumpman logo.

The polymer midsole features the same pastel tint and is cushioned by a visible Air-sole unit in the heel and has the brand's distinctive shark tooth decoration in Safety Orange. The price tag for the pair is $118.

Each of these colorways offers a unique and stylish design, along with high-quality construction and performance features that are characteristic of the Air Jordan brand. And all of these are under $200. Grab the pairs from sneaker retailers like GOAT.

