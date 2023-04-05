5 best Air Jordans under $200 for women

"Air Jordan" is a popular brand of athletic shoes and clothing that was originally created for basketball players, but has since become popular among the general public for both sports and fashion purposes. The brand was launched by Nike in 1985, and its first product was the AJ 1 basketball shoe, which was worn by Michael Jordan when he was with the Chicago Bulls during his rookie season.

In recent years, there has been a growing demand for AJ products designed specifically for women. The Air Jordan line for women includes shoes, clothing, and accessories, all of which are designed with women's unique needs and preferences in mind. The shoes are available in a range of colors and styles, from classic high-top designs to newer, more modern styles that incorporate the latest in athletic shoe technology.

From CMFT Low to XXXVII Low, many Air Jordan models are available for women under $200

1) Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low

AJ 11 CMFT Low (Image via Nike)

These Jordan low-tops take inspiration from the originals and add a luxurious leather toe for maximum comfort. The rubber pods provide grip in ideal places on the smooth and soft foam underfoot, while the eyelet loops speed up the lacing process.

The upper part of the foot is wrapped in fabric for a snug, custom fit. Encapsulated forefoot air cushioning is durable and doesn't weigh you down, making it ideal for all-day use. The durable rubber outsole ensures secure footing on any terrain.

The pair is available for $130 on Nike's website.

2) Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

AJ 1 Mid SE (Image via Nike)

These AJ1s elevate traditional designs to regal heights. With a Purple Smoke velvet upper, embroidered swoosh, soft laces and a matching outsole, this classic basketball sneaker gets a modern makeover. The heel's encased Air-Sole unit cushions each step without adding unnecessary bulk. The rubber outsole improves grip and longevity.

The pair is available for $135 on Nike's website.

3) Air Jordan 1 Low G

AJ 1 Low G (Image via Nike)

The sneakers, modeled after one of the most legendary shoes of all time, have quickly become standard on the links. It has the same air cushioning bottom, heel with the Wings logo on it, and interwoven traction pattern as the original AJ1, and it looks just as good in the clubhouse.

This all-white AJ also has four other color variations and a new colorway is coming soon. The pair is available for $140 on Nike's website.

4) Air Jordan 2 Retro Low

AJ 2 Retro Low (Image via Nike)

Traditional Americana was given a modern update with AJ2 that drew inspiration from Michael Jordan's legendary career, from his college dunks to his faultless pro performance and the famous shoes he wore throughout. These shoes stay true to the classic '87 model while using Michael's favorite team colors to tell the story of his rise to stardom.

The pair is available for $150 on Nike's website.

5) Air Jordan XXXVII Low

AJ 37 Low (Image via Nike)

The sole was rebuilt with a combination of full-length Formula 23 foam and forefoot with a Zoom Air unit to enhance speed and responsiveness. Each user will feel more grounded and responsive due to the increased mobility afforded by this setup. The top is made of lightweight material with a supportive embroidered design.

The pair is available for $175 on Nike's website.

The Air Jordan line for women also includes clothing and accessories such as T-shirts, hoodies, leggings, and backpacks. These items are designed to complement the shoes and provide women with a complete athletic or casual outfit that is both comfortable and stylish. AJ sneakers for women are quite popular and high in demand, and have gained a strong following among those who value both performance and style.

