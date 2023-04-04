5 best Nike Air Jordan 11 Low colorways of all time 

Nike and Michael Jordan's co-branded label introduced the iconic Air Jordan 11 sneaker model more than two decades ago in 1995. Tinker Hatfield, a swoosh label veteran, and iconic shoe designer conceptualized the eleventh sneaker, whose trademark sneaker silhouette got high appreciation from both fans and Michael Jordan himself.

The story of Air Jordan 11 design on the official web page of Jordan Brand reads:

“His feet back on the court, and his eyes set firmly on the prize, Michael Jordan returned strong with his familiar break-neck pace. En route to one of his most impressive years to date, Jordan clinched MVP, All-Star MVP and Finals MVP before securing his fourth championship ring.”

Michael Jordan announced the 11th signature model as his all-time favorite and was spotted wearing the Concord's for a whole season. Ever since the inception of the 11th shoe, the company has worked continually on new colorways and modifications of these units.

Ahead, Sportskeeda has compiled a list of the 5 best Air Jordan 11 Low colorways of all time for OG sneakerheads, which can be availed at StockX or other resellers.

5 best Nike Air Jordan 11 Low colorways that OG sneakerheads must see

1) Nike Air Jordan 11 low "Concord"

Air Jordan 11 low "Concord" (Image via Sportskeeda)

Air Jordan 11 Low "Concord" is one of the most popular color schemes of all time. The shoe comes in a "White / Black / Concord" color scheme and the upper comes constructed out of white mesh material, which contrasts with the black patent leather mudguards.

The phylon midsoles finishes off the look, with the herringbone pattern pods on the outsoles.

The pair was released on May 3, 2014, at a retail price of $150.

2) Nike Air Jordan 11 Low "Closing Ceremony"

Air Jordan 11 Low "Closing Ceremony" comes in a "White / Metallic Gold Coin / Black" color scheme. The upper of the shoe is constructed out of patent leather and features a translucent outsole. The sneaker was released in 2016 for Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. The low-top version was made for the closing ceremonies, which celebrated the gold medal of Team USA.

The Jordan 11 Low "Closing Ceremony" sneakers were released on August 27, 2016, at a retail price of $170.

3) Nike Air Jordan 11 Low "Cool Grey"

Air Jordan 11 Low "Cool Grey" (Image via Nike)

The sneaker model in "Cool Grey" colorway comes in a "Medium Grey / White / Gunsmoke" color scheme. The shoe was inspired by the 2001 retro color scheme of the high-top model. The upper of the shoe comes constructed out of grey-based suede upper, which contrasts with the gunsmoke patent leather. The look is finished off with white midsoles and an icy blue translucent outsole.

The Air Jordan 11 Low "Cool Grey" colorway was released on the official site on April 28, 2018, at a retail price of $175.

4) Nike Air Jordan 11 "Concord Bred"

Stadium Goods @stadiumgoods Debuting in the ‘96 NBA Playoffs, the Air Jordan 11 Low gave Michael Jordan even more flexibility on court and, well, they looked great, too. The new Jordan 11 Low “Concord/Bred” continues the shoe’s legacy and joins a bevy desirable looks you shouldn’t sleep on any time soon. Debuting in the ‘96 NBA Playoffs, the Air Jordan 11 Low gave Michael Jordan even more flexibility on court and, well, they looked great, too. The new Jordan 11 Low “Concord/Bred” continues the shoe’s legacy and joins a bevy desirable looks you shouldn’t sleep on any time soon. https://t.co/NyMRie6jaP

The "Bred" (mix of black and red) is one of the most popular Jordan colorways of all time. The Hybrid color scheme is added to the traditional Jordan 11 Low Concord model. The upper of the shoe is constructed out of white mesh, which contrasts with black patent leather overlays and black details.

The look is finished off with white midsoles, translucent red outsoles, and Jordan branding upon the tongue. The look comes in a "White / Gym Red / Black / True Red" color scheme and was released on June 27, 2020, at a retail price of $185.

5) Nike Air Jordan 11 Low "Legend Blue"

Air Jordan 11 Low "Legend Blue" (Image via Sportskeeda)

The iconic "Legend Blue" colorway first debuted during the 1996 All-Star Game after returning from his first retirement, which secured the sneaker's immortality. The color scheme got an update in 2021 with the launch of Air Jordan 11 Low "Legend Blue." The shoe's upper comes in a white hue, constructed out of smooth leather and patent leather.

The look contrasts with legend blue branding with Jumpman logo and "23" insignias on the back of the ankle. The look is finished off with white midsoles and icy translucent outsoles.

The pair was launched on May 7, 2021, for $185.

Aside from the aforementioned five sneaker colorways, the duo has continued to release a number of other colorways, with several slated to be released in 2023, including "Cement Grey," "Neapolitan," and others.

