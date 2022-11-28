5 Best Christmas themed sneakers for under $200

Christmas is just around the corner, and there is no better joy for sneakerheads than flaunting their exclusive holiday edition shoes. Major footwear labels release Christmas-themed kicks every year and surprise sneaker lovers with creative silhouettes.

Moreover, many renowned sportswear brands have produced timeless, Christmas-themed shoes, such as the Concepts x Nike SB ''Ugly Sweater'' Dunks. However, sneakerheads always need more new silhouettes. Therefore, footwear labels continue to design more kicks for sneaker lovers every Xmas.

Jingle Bell, Jingle Bell, sneakers all the way! As such, here are five of the best holiday sneakers to grab this cozy season for under $200.

The Nike KD 11 Scrooge PE and four other Christmas-themed sneakers that are under $200

1) Adidas D Rose Son of Chi Christmas

It’s time to celebrate the holiday season with a new sneaker iteration. The Derrick Rose and Adidas' signature basketball kicks revive the segments of the D Rose 7 Christmas version. This silhouette rose to fame on the biggest stage on basketball's momentous day.

The Adidas D Rose Son of Chi Christmas in Cloud White/Pulse Aqua/Cloud White color scheme shines bright like a snowflake, delivering the best Xmas vibes to sneakerheads. As for the construction of these kicks, the ice rubber outsole and the pearlized heel shimmer under the lights to show how breezy the Son of Chi can be. Additionally, the feathery bounce on the midsole adds a modern spin to the silhouette.

These shoes are available for $100 at select retailers for sneakerheads.

2) Nike Dunk SB High Krampus

Nike has been producing amazing kicks based on every festive occasion, and the Santa season tops the list. The Dunk SB High Krampus is the brainchild of Nike's collaboration with the famous skateboard artist and author Sean Cliver for Xmas.

The inspiration for the "Krampus" rotation is derived from the mythical Krampus creature, which, according to historical legends, accompanies Saint Nicholas during the festive season to punish bad kids. These kicks highlight the character with faux goat hair, a crackled black base, and a splashed midsole.

These sneakers are available at Nike's official retail site for $120.

3) Nike KD 11 Scrooge PE

The sneakers take inspiration from the cartoon character Scrooge McDuck. As for its construction, the Nike KD 11 Scrooge PE features a white mesh upper with vibrant yellow highlights on the heel counter, midsole, and toe box. Moreover, other features include yellow and green graphic gold coins and dollar bills printed as a reflection of Scrooge McDuck's fantasy for money.

The beloved cartoon Scrooge McDuck-influenced colors on this silhouette bring out vibrant holiday vibes and bring back the childhood nostalgia for sneakerheads. These shoes were released during the holiday season of 2018 and are now available for sale at select retail sites for $150.

4) Nike Kobe 6 Grinch

Debuting on December 25, 2010, the Green Apple/Volt/Crimson/Black rotation instantly captured the attention of holiday and sneaker enthusiasts. Moreover, the release came out when the world was witnessing the late Kobe Bryant battle LeBron James and his then-Miami Heat squad.

As if the high-vis color scheme of the sixth Nike Kobe model wasn't sufficient to call attention, the Los Angeles Lakers legend wore his celebratory pair with red laces, highlighting Dr Seuss' "The Grinch" theme.

The contoured sole unit, molded heel structure, and snake-inspired scales on the upper all partake in shades of green that still mesmerize collectors after all these years. As such, after-market costs for the original Kobe "Grinch" have soared in recent years.

These sneakers are available at different retail stores for $190 for sneakerheads to buy this holiday season.

5) Nike LeBron 11 Christmas

There are no festive vibes for sneakerheads without the holiday hues on the shoes. Therefore, naturally made to the list of Christmas-themed sneakers is the Nike LeBron 11 Xmas silhouette. Green appears across the low-top design in this holiday-themed colorway, including the sneaker Hyperposite panel structure and translucent rubber outsole.

The tonal snowflake print on the Hyperfuse foundation is offset by accents of red on the lining, lace, swoosh, and flywire cable. The design is complete with a Xmas adornment in the shape of a red lace jewel imprinted with LeBron's personal logo.

You can get these pairs of kicks at select retailers like stockx for $200.

