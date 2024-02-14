The Madame Web movie red carpet premiere took place on February 12, 2024, with Hollywood superstars in attendance, gracing the event and paying homage to the Marvel superhero character. The film by Sony Pictures is based on comic characters in the Spider-Man universe.

As usual, celebrities were bedecked in glamorous apparel as they posed for the cameras at the Regency Village theatre. Fashionistas and style influencers in attendance were dressed in outfits that were in line with the movie's theme.

Cast members Dakota Johnson, Emma Roberts, Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, Celeste O’Connor, Adam Scott, and Zosia Mamet looked breathtaking as they celebrated the fictional characters they had brought to life.

We have carefully curated a list of the best-dressed celebrities at the Madame Web premiere.

5 Best-dressed celebrities at the Madame Web premiere

1) Celeste O’Connor

Celeste O’Connor, who plays Mattie Franklin in the movie, was the cynosure of all eyes at the premiere of Madame Web. The 25-year-old actor chose a monochromatic outfit consisting of a beaded red halter-neck dress with a design reminiscent of a spider’s web. O’Connor perfected the look with a silk floor-length cape with puffy sleeves.

They opted for a slicked-back hairdo and bold red lip makeup. Their red strappy sandals finished off the eye-catching look.

2) Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney looked glamorous at the Madame Web premiere in an Oscar De La Renta number featuring a strapless bustier with black detailings arranged to look like a spider’s web. The gown also featured long fringe detailings that draped to the floor.

Sweeney styled her blonde hair in soft curls around her face and kept her makeup soft and dewy. She finished off the look with silver rings and black heels.

3) Dakota Johnson

Dakota Johnson also incorporated the spider aesthetic into her ensemble for the movie premiere. The 36-year-old actress wore a Gucci slip dress embellished with crystals. The dress featured a strapless, low-neck design.

The netted dress draped low while revealing her strappy black heels. Johnson accessorized with a silver neckpiece while styling her hair in her signature fringe. The Fifty Shades actress kept her makeup minimal and soft.

4) Emma Roberts

The American Horror Story star looked every inch the Hollywood star as she appeared for the premiere of Madame Web in a red off-shoulder gown that draped to the floor. The top portion of the gown consisted of a fitted bodice while the waist featured a ruched design that accentuated her waistline.

The gown also featured a thigh-high slit. The 33-year-old actress styled her hair into sideparts with soft curls framing her face. She also had on a pair of black heels to accentuate the bold red of her gown. Emma Roberts opted for simple silver earrings and minimal makeup.

5) Isabella Merced

Isabella Merced made quite an appearance in a vintage Versace number sourced by her stylists Chloe and Chenelle Delgadillo. The Versace gown, a part of the Italian brand’s Spring 1999 Atelier, modeled by the legendary Naomi Campbell, featured a beaded bustier top, a tiny strap, and a sheer bead-encrusted skirt that draped to the floor.

The 22-year-old kept her hair in a slicked-back style with trendy swirled edges for a high fashion effect. Merced opted for soft and dewy makeup, accessorizing with black rings and double hoop earrings with fringe detailing on each ear. She finished off her red-carpet-worthy look with a pair of black strappy sandals.

Other celebrities who made fashion statements at the event included influencer and model Ellie Thumann, who showed up in a silver sequined number, actor and comedian Nicque Marina, who looked resplendent in a beaded outfit, and Lauren Jauregui, who showed up in an edgy distressed jumpsuit and a black leather jacket.

The premiere of Madame Web was a glamorous one as evidenced by the number of celebrities who showed up in magazine-worthy outfits.

