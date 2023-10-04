The highly-anticipated early Black Friday is here, and retailers are gearing up for the biggest selling season of the year. Just to create the mood of the shopping season, some brands have come up with early black Friday sales since September last week.

In 2023, Black Friday is on November 24, initiating the best shopping deals. Following this, Cyber Monday on November 27 will augment the shopping spree, bringing forth opportunities for fashion enthusiasts to indulge in more attractive deals.

The biggest fashion brands, however, have commenced early Black Friday showcasing their premium deals, which might create an overwhelming situation for potential fashion buyers. So, we have cut through the noise and listed the five best early Black Friday deals below.

From Nordstrom to Ghost: 5 best early Black Friday fashion deals to avail in 2023

1) The plus size collection: Madewell

Renowned for its exceptional denim collections, Madewell presents some of the best early Black Friday deals. The brand offers a notable discount of $25 for every purchase of $150 or more. It commenced on September 28 and will run through October 4.

Apart from that, Madewell extends its discounts on dresses, shoes, and bags, catering to a broader array of fashion preferences. Shoppers get the opportunity to avail the slouchy jeans or the vintage straight denim pants priced between $100 and $110.

The deals on bags are also quite attractive, the saddlebags are available for $140. Notably, the early Black Friday deal warmly welcomes plus-sized women, offering some appealing discounts on garments tailored to their preferences.

2) The feminine collection: The Ghost

One of the most esteemed brands favored by the royal families, Ghost is presently extending a 30% discount on its clothing line. With a remarkable legacy of three decades, the brand has garnered a reputation for exquisite women's outfits. Ghost is particularly known for its floral pattern georgette silhouette, a hallmark of its timeless fashion.

In this early Black Friday sale, one can effortlessly revamp their wardrobe with the floral collection from the extensive deals from the renowned Britsih brand. With the puffy sleeve, the navy floral printed dress can be copped for just $80 while the crepe midi dress is available for $69.

3) The dainty collection: J. Crew

Undoubtedly, J.Crew secures a special space on the list of the handpicked brands that provide the best early Black Friday deals by offering enticing discounts. Since its inception, the brand has accentuated the customers' feeling of comfort with premium material and timeless design.

J.Crew has piled up a huge array of vintage clothing in modern silhouettes to cater to the new generation of customers. Its buttoned-up mini dress with flared sleeves can be a great choice for a Halloween outfit, reasonably priced at $128.

Furthermore, the brand presents a captivating range of blazers, showcasing diverse prints and silhouettes. The vintage tee shirts are the most affordable among all and its price begins from $13.

4) The frugal deals: Anthropologie

Shoppers with refined fashion preferences often opt for Anthropologie due to its extensive range of sophisticated apparel, home decor, and footwear collections. For its unique timeless design and comfortable silhouettes, the brand holds a prestigious spot among high-end fashion brands.

Anthropologie, however, offers some great deals under $25 encompassing tank tops, trousers, bikini bottoms, bralettes, tops, etc. Furthermore, the brand has showcased its appealing collection including applique blouses, button-down shirts, denim, or chunky sneakers at affordable prices under $100, making a luxury brand accessible to a broader audience.

5) Best luxury brand deals: Nordstrom

The best brands' roster offering enticing deals would be incomplete without the inclusion of Nordstrom. From Hermes to another plethora of high-end fashion brands, Nordstrom showcases an impressive array. Renowned for its customer service and lifetime warranty, this retail brand has brought some great deals for the Cyber Monday sale.

Nordstrom offers a great deal on several beauty products and fashion brands including Estee Lauder, Dior, and other luxury brands. The ballet flat or the toe pumps under $100 are definitely a great deal while Nike, and New Balance sneakers can be purchased under $150. Nordstrom, however, provides enough opportunities to explore its website for some amazing deals.

The early Black Friday sale is a great opportunity for potential buyers to hone their bargaining skills while the retail owners strategize to gain more profits out of the best deals.

The plethora of best deals from the brands can be overwhelming sometimes while coping with the best fashion items among them is the ultimate aim. So, this aforementioned list can help those buyers to achieve the best deals.