5 best Grinch-inspired sneakers to avail for Christmas 2023

It's Christmas season and brands have released Grinch-inspired sneakers to commemorate the festive occasion. The sneakers have become quite popular among sneakerheads due to their eccentric design and eye-catching colorway. The Grinch, created by Dr Seuss, has inspired a lineup of sneaker designs that pay homage to the widely celebrated holiday.

Grinch-inspired sneakers are known for embodying the iconic fictional character's bold and striking colors of green, white, and red hues, coupled with furry materials. Since Nike's holiday-themed version of its timeless dunk low sneakers, other sneaker brands like New Balance and Adidas have released impressive designs of Grinch-inspired kicks that have left a significant mark on the industry.

Below is a carefully curated list of the five best Grinch-inspired sneakers to avail for Christmas 2023.

Best Grinch-inspired sneakers for the 2023 holiday season

1. The Adidas forum sneakers "The Grinch"

The Adidas forum sneakers "The Grinch" (Image via StockX)

These sleek low-top sneakers released in 2022, feature an upper dressed in a greenish smooth suede fabric coupled with tonal matching laces, giving a chic and endearing appeal. Eye-catching highlights of red and black hues are visible on the red buckle, and the popular trefoil logo embellished on the side, while the jewel detailings complete the overall fashion-forward look of the sneakers.

These stylish kicks sold for a retail price of $120 upon their release, but currently sell for $179 on Stock X.

2. Odell Beckham Jr's custom Nike cleats

The Odell Beckham Jr's custom Nike cleats (Image via Nike)

These custom-made kicks for the American football player, Odell Beckham, are embodied in a green furr-like fabric, serving as the base for the red and white accents "OBJ" embossed on the side to stand out. The intricate gold detailing seen on the toebox and heel of the kicks adds a sophisticated flair to the shoes.

Since these kicks were photographed on the athlete it has become an inspiration for recent iterations that are priced at $375 on the brand website.

3. DTLR X New balance 990v4 "festive"

The DTLR X New balance 990v4 "festive" (Image via eBay)

The collaborative effort between DTLR and New Balance resulted in these holiday-inspired remakes of the OG 990v4. The Grinch-inspired sneakers are enveloped in a seamless blend of fine suede and breathable mesh material, ensuring that airflow is allowed, while giving a suave and polished design.

The alluring color palette of these kicks features the upper covered primarily in a light-green hue, colorfully contrasted by the red laces. The silvered brand logo on the heel tab and side, with the dichromatic colored chunky rubber sole in white and green hues effortlessly complements the predominant green upper.

These forward-thinking shoes are priced at $169 on eBay.

4. Nike blue ribbon SB "Grinch"

The Nike blue ribbon SB "Grinch" (Image via eBay)

Just like every other Nike holiday-themed sneakers, the design of these shoes captures the color scheme of the Grinch. It features a two-toned green upper built from a combo of mesh and suede fabrics, accented by the crisp and neat white hue of the laces and tongue, as well as the bright red swoosh logo embedded on the side of the sneakers.

Based on the skateboard-driven design of the sneakers, a cup-like rubber outsole in a brilliant white hue was incorporated to crown the overall aesthetics of the footwear to ensure optimum stability. These athletic-built kicks are priced at $150 on eBay.

5. Ceeze X Nike SB dunk high 'Grinch' sneakers

The Ceeze X Nike SB dunk high 'Grinch' sneakers (Image via Nike)

This visually appealing sneaker is a result of the collaboration between two of the industry's finest footwear brands, Ceeze and Nike, alongside the creative touch of the renowned sneaker designer, John Trottier.

The high-cut sneakers are dressed in a green premium reptilian leather material, overlayed by tonal smooth suede fabric, which gives a refined and on-trend design.

The subtle detailing of the sneakers includes the strategically embellished red accents on the upper, coupled with the swoosh logo embossed in black hue on the side. Meanwhile, the crisp white rubber sole creates an interesting contrast against the predominant green upper.

These Grinch-inspired sneakers are priced at $100 on the brand's website.

Grinch-inspired sneakers embody the holiday cheer and are also colorful fashion statements. Shop any of the above-mentioned sneakers before they get sold out.