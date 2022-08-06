5 best horror films to watch on Hulu right now

Around this time of the year, with fall just around the corner, cinephiles collectively gear up to have endless horror movie marathons leading up to Halloween.

Hulu has recently been on a roll with its wide array of uniquely different horror film releases. Prey, a much-awaited prequel to the sci-fi horror Predator film franchise, was released on the platform on August 5. Fans couldn't be more excited about the menacing, clicking predator making a come-back on screen.

Man Of Kyber @ManOfKyber



Counting down the hours! Dude, I’m so thrilled about the reactions for Prey. I was thoroughly let down after The Predator, but seeing all the reviews unanimously agree that it’s the best since the original and how great @AmberMidthunder is in it, I’m really optimistic about it.Counting down the hours! Dude, I’m so thrilled about the reactions for Prey. I was thoroughly let down after The Predator, but seeing all the reviews unanimously agree that it’s the best since the original and how great @AmberMidthunder is in it, I’m really optimistic about it.Counting down the hours!

Along with this release, there are other stellar horror film choices on Hulu that fall under a plethora of different sub-genres. It can be difficult to curate a watch-list with the sheer abundance of choices available. Here are five horror film recommendations from the platform to help you out:

1) Fresh

A still from Hulu's Fresh starring Sebastian Stan and Daisy-Edgar Jones (Image via Hulu)

Fresh is a 2022 American black-comedy horror film directed by Mimi Cave. The film stars Daisy Edgar-Jones and Sebastian Stan. The story explores the horrors of modern dating as a young woman fights to escape her new sociopathic boyfriend. As the twisted and gory love story progresses, layers and layers of bleak social commentary, creepiness and twists keep getting added to the mix.

It's wicked, satirical and disgusting, reaffirming a lot of women's fears when it comes to dating in the most extreme way possible. First, the movie will come off as a regular rom-com, which makes the rest of the story even more jarring.

Tiffany @tiffanyclay Sebastian Stan is crazy good in Fresh. The way he switches from seemingly normal to absolutely batshit bonkers is remarkable… and terrifying af Sebastian Stan is crazy good in Fresh. The way he switches from seemingly normal to absolutely batshit bonkers is remarkable… and terrifying af

The film is fast-paced, gripping and scary good. Catch Fresh on Hulu!

2) Black Swan

Stills from Black Swan (Images via IMDb)

Black Swan is an American psychological thriller that became an instant modern classic with its release in 2010. The critically acclaimed film stars Natalie Portman, Mila Kunis and Winona Ryder.

The story follows Nina (Natalie Portman), a ballerina who gets the chance to play the White Swan in a performance. She slowly starts to descend into madness when her instructor decides that Lily (Mila Kunis) might fit the role better.

Along with the film fitting the psychological thriller genre, it can also be seen as a horror film. The film does a fantastic job at depicting the maddening competitiveness ballet dancers feel while perfecting their technique and diets, pushing their bodies and scrutinizing them in front of mirrors.

The mental and physical strain can cause a myriad of health problems, as shown in the film. The plot maintains an unsettling energy combined with the horror and suspense of the characters' shortcomings. Black Swan is a must-watch on Hulu.

3) Lights Out

A still from Lights out (Image via IMDb)

Lights Out is a 2016 American supernatural horror film which stars Teresa Palmer, Gabriel Bateman, Billy Burke, and Maria Bello. The film revolves around Rebecca, who tries to protect her brother from an eerie supernatural entity by confronting her childhood trauma.

Lights out follows a simple plot, reminiscent of older supernatural horror movies like Insidious and A Nightmare on Elm Street with elements of psychological thrill. This well-written, gripping, scary monster flick on Hulu will keep you on the edge of your seat throughout.

4) Bad Hair

Hulu's Bad Hair (Images via IMDb)

Bad Hair is a 2020 American satirical horror-comedy Hulu original film. The story is set in 1989 and follows Elle Lorraine, who plays an ambitious young woman who works for a music-TV company.

Because of society's and especially her career's obsession with euro-centric standards of beauty, she decided to get a weave in order to succeed in the business. Her success comes at a great cost as her new hair goes on a serial killing spree.

Tim O'Leary @TimOLearyOnline Y’all, Bad Hair on Hulu was WILD. Such a fun ride and some truly unsettling moments. And so many of the shots were visual poetry. Highly recommend! Y’all, Bad Hair on Hulu was WILD. Such a fun ride and some truly unsettling moments. And so many of the shots were visual poetry. Highly recommend! https://t.co/nQEOeXPSB1

This horror movie is just whacky enough to almost be a parody. But the narrative is solid and provides an 80's outlook on the way people continue to put down African features and thrust set beauty standards on to women of color.

The social commentary blends in with the ridiculousness of the horror set pieces really well and makes for a vibrant piece of filmmaking.

Catch this outrageously entertaining horror comedy on Hulu!

5) Agnes

A still from Agnes (Image via IMDb)

Agnes is a 2021 American horror drama directed by Mickey Reece and stars Hayley McFarland as the protagonist. The film follows two priests who travel to a convent to investigate the demonic goings-on among its nuns.

The official logline of the film reads:

Inside a quaint convent, young Sister Agnes explodes with an outburst of rage and blasphemy, causing the church to send veteran priest Father Donaghue and a younger priest-on-the-rise, Benjamin, to investigate the incident as a potential demonic possession.

The film falls under the indie-horror sub-genre and is quite 'camp' in its presentation of themes. The intersection of faith and the potential evil within it is depicted in the movie in a way that’s thought-provoking and chilling. Catch this offbeat horror flick on Hulu!

