5 Best luxury sneaker brands to check out in 2024

Nowadays, luxury sneaker brands are crafting some of the most coveted footwear, making sneakerheads overwhelmed. Though the importance of sneakers was raised due to basketball, gradually, sneakers have become a wardrobe staple.

Brands like Adidas, Puma, and Nike make an assortment of sneakers that are mostly filled with practicality, accompanied by a modish look. When it comes to luxury sneaker brands, Prada, Gucci, and Loewe come to the stage. These sneakers are crafted with rare materials while the brand's signature touches work like magic.

Disclaimer: This article purely reflects the writer’s opinion. We may have missed out on a few of your favorite brands. Please let us know more in the comments.

Some of the best luxury sneaker brands to look into in 2024

1) Christian Louboutin

Christian Louboutin, the French designer, has cemented a prominent name in the footwear realm, often viewed on the red carpet by celebrities. The red outsole turns out to be his signature style which he equally incorporates into his sneaker creations.

The eponymous brand of Christian Louboutin garnered an assortment of sneakers, underscoring the amalgamation of sporty and modish looks. The Vieira sneakers are one of the most notable in the collection, which is stocked on the brand's women's shoe rack.

In the men's section, Nastroshark sneakers are quite prestigious while Astroloubi accentuates the sporty allure. As the luxury sneaker brand, Christian Louboutin's price point begins from $895.

2) Air Jordan sneakers

In luxury sneaker brands, the Jordan brand remains at the pinnacle. Basketball legend Michael Jordan's signature lineup has become a staple among sneakerheads. Crafted for the basketball hardcourt, these sneakers gradually turned into a symbol of luxury, all thanks to their unique designs and practical flair.

Now and then, the brand releases new iterations and colorways, catering to a diverse range of sneakerheads. One can invest in old models like the Air Jordan 1 'Chicago' and Air Jordan 10 x OVO Solid Gold sneakers as a luxury fashion purchase.

While fresh makeovers can be obtainable for $115, some OG Jordan sneakers cost $32000, purchasable from Nike and second-hand luxury markets.

3) Gucci

Gucci can be considered a luxury sneaker brand due to its heavy collection in this category. Under creative director Tom Ford, the brand updated its shoe section, bringing an assortment of sneakers.

MAC80 sneakers, one of the notable footwear from the brand, feature a vintage look while Ace GG canvas sneakers incorporate a sleek and modern flair. The brand garnered several running sneakers that underscore the chunky appeal.

The price of this luxury sneaker brand begins at $770, but most of the sneakers cost above $1000.

4) Prada

For people who are looking for luxury brands for sneakers, Prada is one of the best options. The sneakers from this fashion label are made of premium material while the distinctive design keeps the Prada flair on.

America's Cup trainers, one of the most notable sneakers from the brand, take inspiration from 90's running shoes, a perfect blend of functional and modish appeal. On the other hand, soft padded Nappa leather sneakers are created for Gen Z, exuding chunky appeal with ridged platform soles.

FarFetch is a good source for this luxury sneaker brand while one can get some of the sneakers at Prada. Most of the sneakers begin their price range from $1010 and it changes based on the sneakers' material and collection.

5) Balenciaga

Balenciaga is mostly known for its exaggerated and bold fashion, and so are its sneakers. Worn by A-listers like Kim Kardashian, Bella Hadid, and other fashion icons, Balenciaga has earned a reputation as the luxury sneaker brand in the footwear realm.

The Triple S sneakers, crafted with suede material, boast a chunky appeal while the Track sneakers are designed with layering. Apart from that, the brand includes Triple S mold sneakers which are built on a thick sole unit, blending practicality and modish look.

The sneakers are available at the Balenciaga store and the price begins at $975.

Apart from these luxury sneaker brands, Tom Ford, Valentino, Dolce & Gabbana are the brands one can delve into for more options. One can also check out secondary markets for such coveted luxury shoes.