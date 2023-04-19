5 best Marvel movies to watch on Disney+ as Ant-Man 3 is up for digital purchase

Marvel movies of the past decade include some of the most popular films in the superhero genre. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is the latest addition to the long list of Marvel movies that have been released post pandemic. With fans complaining that the massive volume of production has led to a compromise in the quality of films, Marvel has continued to tease a series of films slated for release in the upcoming months.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is officially up for digital purchase, and the same has been promoted with an eight-minute clip from the first act of the film, which is available for free on YouTube. The release of this clip was intended to create anticipation around the film among those who didn't watch it in threaters. The film released on February 17, 2023.

Despite doing well at the box office, the movie, starring Paul Rudd, Kathryn Newton, Evangeline Lilly, and Jonathan Majors in important roles, received negative reviews and was considered one of Marvel's weakest movies in recent times.

As the excitement around Ant-Man 3 is reaching new heights after the release of the 8-minute clip on YouTube, here are five other Marvel movies on Disney+ that are a perfect representation of some of Marvel's finest films in terms of craft and storytelling.

The finest Marvel movies on Disney+

1) Black Panther (2018)

Black Panther (Image via IMDB)

More often than not, film franchises and cinematic universes are best established in the first film of the series. With this in mind, Black Panther introduced the audience to the world of Wakanda and its hero, Black Panther, whose character was played almost flawlessly by Chadwick Boseman. Among Marvel movies, Black Panther is one of the most finely written and executed films.

The film does a great job in setting up the cultural backdrop for the story and manages to strike all the right chords with the audience. Black Panther was released in 2018 and received seven nominations for the Academy Awards that year, a rare achievement for Marvel films owing to their over-the-top commercial value. Black Panther also stars Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, and Martin Freeman in key supporting roles.

The sequel to the film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was released in 2022, and it became a widely popular and much-celebrated movie. However, most fans agreed that it didn't stand up to the expectations set by the first film.

2) Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

Spider-Man: No Way Home (Image via IMDB)

There are a few cinematic moments that are as exciting as the coming together of three different Spider-Mans from different universes. Establishing this feat, Spider-Man: No Way Home featured Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield interacting with each other while on a chaotic mission, with their union creating a lot of excitement among fans of the franchise.

Although it has become common for Marvel movies to bring characters from different franchises together to create a kind of surreal comedy, what was achieved in No Way Home was fairly novel and fun to watch. The comic timing of Tom Holland, Maguire, and Garfield came together brilliantly. The film also stars Zendaya and Marisa Tomei in important roles.

3) Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

Guardians of the Galaxy (Image via IMDB)

Guardians of the Galaxy, directed by James Gunn, stands out as one of the most unique Marvel movies owing to its consistent humor, star cast, fine performances, and subtle writing. The characters of Groot and Gamora became iconic figures in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, while Chris Pratt was praised widely for his subtle approach towards a larger-than-life character.

The film does a great job of setting up Gamora's character for the arc that is exposed later on in the films that come after. Baby Groot was also wonderfully voiced by Vin Diesel, making it one of the most adored characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The third part of the franchise is scheduled for release on May 5, 2023.

4) Thor: Ragnarok (2017)

Thor: Ragnarok (Image via IMDB)

Thor: Ragnarok was directed by Taika Waititi and became one of the most favorite Marvel movies among fans. Its sensitive approach towards the narrative and the strong writing that boasted rooted nuances made the film stand out from previous Thor films. The film stars Chris Hemsworth, Cate Blanchett, Tom Hiddleston, and Idris Elba in important roles.

Mark Ruffalo, Anthony Hopkins, and Jeff Goldblum also play significant roles in the film. Although Thor's story from Marvel movies borrows heavily from mythology, the parts that came before Ragnarok were seen to be less dependent on myths for the plotline. Thor: Love and Thunder was also directed by Waititi but failed to reach the standards set by Ragnarok.

5) Captain America: Civil War (2016)

Captain American: Civil War (Image via IMDB)

Captain America: Civil War makes the story of the Avengers enormously interesting as the movie takes on a political angle in the narrative. The story follows a disagreement between the Avengers as some of them decide to support the government in controlling the superheroes' powers.

Civil War stars Chris Evans, Sebastian Stan, Anthony Mackie, Scarlett Johannson, Jeremy Renner, Elizabeth Olsen, and Robert Downey Jr. in important roles. The star cast and some stellar performances make the watch all the more engaging, making it one of the finest Captain America films and one of the best Marvel movies in general.

Although Ant-Man 3 wasn't received positively during its theatrical run, the release of the clip on YouTube is causing some excitement among the general audience. It would be interesting to see how the film is received now after its digital release.

Poll : 0 votes