5 best men's Versace sneakers to buy

The luxury fashion brand, Versace, is well-recognized for its unique collections of clothing, bags, accessories, and shoes that have become a hallmark of sophistication and elegance.

This Italian brand's remarkable series of sneakers releases has also been one of the backbones of its global recognition. Just as with its widely acclaimed women-exclusive sneakers that have become must-haves for sneakerheads, it has also delivered top-notch sneaker designs for their male counterparts, with these iconic sneakers built from premium materials, and finished with Versace's touch of luxury.

Also, over the years, several renowned celebrities like P Diddy, Drake, Zayn Malik, and a host of others have been photographed rocking these kicks, displaying this high-end fashion brand's influence on street and pop culture.

From the Greca men's low-top sneakers to the Trigreca low-top sneakers, it is no longer news that this high fashion brand's craftsmanship has revolutionized the world of fashion.

Barocco Greca Jacquard low-top and 4 other best men's Versace sneakers

1. Greca men's low-top sneaker

The Greca men’s low-top sneaker (Image via Versace)

These elegant-looking low-cut sneakers come in a minimalistic design that features a quality black leather material that dresses the upper, accentuated by the white detailings that include the Italian brand's name embossed boldly on the side. The motif of Medusa is printed on the tongue, giving it a polished and endearing design.

These best-sellers are priced at $465 on Nordstrom.

2. Barocco Greca Jacquard low-top sneaker

Barocco Greca Jacquard low-top sneaker (Image via Versace)

The Barocco kicks have been praised for their visually appealing design that features a crisp and neat white leather fabric that serves as the base for the intricate golden detailings of the sides, tongue, and counter heel to stand out. Also, the sneakers feature the iconic Medusa silhouette that the "greca" collection is popularly known for.

These statement pieces are priced at $595 on Nordstrom.

3. The Trigreca men's low-top sneakers

The Trigreca men's low-top sneakers (Image via Versace)

These chunky-looking shoes result from the seamless blend of style and functionality. The sneakers feature an upper crafted from premium leather material, coupled with nubuck fabric, in an overlayed design that gives a sleek look, meanwhile ensuring durability.

The distinctive colorway of the kicks features a predominant creamy hue, with silver-white, black, and golden hues, adding a flair of luxury to the overall look of the shoes.

Additionally, the sneakers also boast performance-driven features like the breathable mesh lining that allows for ventilation, with the lugged black outsole providing optimum stability.

These forward-thinking kicks are priced at $950 on Nordstrom.

4. La Greca Python print high-top sneaker

La Greca Python print high-top sneaker (Image via Versace)

The design of these stylish high-rise sneakers is a nod to the brand's commitment to creating quality and fashion-forward footwear. The upper of the sneakers is enveloped in greyish scale-like patterned leather material, with striking purple and orange highlights embedded on both sides of the sneakers.

The brand's attention to detail is displayed with the tonal laces that match the greyish upper, also on the signature Medusa motif is visible on the side and tongue.

To crown the impressive features of the shoes, a robust-sized black rubber sole was incorporated, not only ensuring excellent traction but also complementing the color-block design of the upper.

These aesthetically pleasing kicks are priced at $510 on Nordstrom.

5. The Odissea men's sneaker

The Odissea men’s sneaker (Image via Versace)

These uniquely designed kicks are the real definition of creativity, as a result of the well- constructed upper that features a fine glossy-looking black leather fabric, detailed with the sculpted design on the tongue. It pays homage to the Greek mythological character Medusa, meanwhile promoting the artisanal skills of the brand.

Also, splashes of white hue can be seen on the tongue and counter-heel, colorfully contrasting the all-black color scheme of the shoe.

The Odissea men's sneakers are priced at $925 on Nordstrom.

Versace sneakers for men are every bit as quality as their female counterparts. Bearing proof of the brand’s unwavering commitment to quality.