5 best Nike Air Max 1 releases of 2023 

One of the most well-known and important sneakers in the history of sneaker culture is the Nike Air Max 1. It was the first shoe to incorporate a visible Air unit in the heel, a design breakthrough that completely transformed the game in terms of both performance and style. The Nike Air Max 1 is largely considered a masterpiece by designer Tinker Hatfield and one of the company's all-time most important and impactful items.

Over the course of its existence, various artists, designers, and businesses have re-released, reinterpreted, and collaborated on the iconic silhouette, each adding its own distinctive spin and flavor. The Air Max 1 is more than just a pair of shoes; it symbolizes innovation, culture, and historical significance.

Every year, Nike releases various colorways and new classic Air Max 1 designs. For instance, 2022 saw some of the most-interesting models of Nike Air Max 1, like Kasina x Nike Air Max 1 Won-Ang Orange, Concepts x Nike Air Max 1 SP Far Out, and Nike Air Max 1 Patta Waves White.

This year, Nike will introduce some attractive Air Max 1 models for sneakerheads. Here are the five best Nike Air Max 1 models releasing in 2023.

The Nike Air Max 1 "Clear Jade" and four other Nike Air Max 1 sneakers releasing in 2023

1) Nike Air Max 1 GS "Sport Red"

This kids-only Air Max 1 GS, which is being released just in time for the Fourth of July celebrations, is decked out in the traditional "Sport Red" garb.

The original Air Max 1 GS in the "Sport Red" colorway is making a comeback. This version of the shoe is constructed out of white mesh and gray leather, and the "Sport Red" colorway is featured on the branding on the tongue, the profile Swooshes, the upper eyelet, and the mudguards. This timeless style is finished with white midsoles, see-through Air Max units, and a rubber outsole in black.

The Air Max 1 GS "Sport Red" is set to release on July 1, 2023, for varying prices at select retail sites and the official Nike retail site.

2) Nike Air Max 1 Multi "Tan Lines"

This summer, the iconic Tinker Hatfield-designed Air Max 1 shape is making a significant comeback. Meanwhile, Nike is hard at work developing new and inventive color combinations. The most recent colorway to debut is a "Tan Lines" version that features white mesh with suede overlays in various colors. The AM1 was the first shoe ever to utilize Max Air technology. As a result, it forever revolutionized the footwear business when it was initially produced in 1987.

Brighter pink, blue, burnt orange, and green hues are employed to embellish the rest of the profile, while tan tones are used for the wraparound mudguard to complement the pre-yellowed midsoles. The tongue tab and the heel counter have stylized Nike emblems debossed on them. There are visible Nike Air windows and black rubber outsoles to round off the design.

This Air Max 1 model was released in March 2023 and is available for $150 at the official Nike retail site and other select retail sites.

3) Nike Air Max 1 Premium CO.JP "Head to Head"

Nike released an Air Max 1 PRM CO.JP with a classic "Michigan"-inspired colorway just in time for Air Max Day. The Co.JP stands for "Concept Japan", which was the former URL of Nike's website for Japan.

The pair is crafted from smooth "Midnight Navy" leather and a textured "Varsity Maize" pebble leather, both of which take their design cues from the recognizable blue and gold color palette of the University of Michigan.

The matching gold leather liners, outsole, and laces, in addition to the miniature navy-blue embroidered Swooshes, are all elements that elevate the pair even more. In addition, the sneaker has lizard-printed Swooshes and insoles that are branded with the CO.JP logo.

The Air Max 1 Premium CO.JP "Head to Head" was released on June 21, 2023, for $140 at the official Nike retail site and other select retail sites.

4) Nike Air Max 1 WMNS “Sofvi”

According to Brendan Dunne of Complex, in addition to this "Fuchsia Dream" and neutral-hued "Tan Lines" colorway, Nike will also be introducing a "Sofvi" women's exclusive Air Max 1 in the Fall 2023 season. This shoe will be available only to female sneakerheads.

The forthcoming Air Max 1 WMNS "Sofvi" sneaker was conceptualized after the soft vinyl collectible toys that are extremely well-liked in the Japanese market. The upper of the pair will be cream-colored, and an orange and pink ombre effect will be applied to the overlays and mudguard of the shoe. Chrome Swooshes, glow-in-the-dark embellishments, and a graphic sock liner are some of the details that take this pair to the next level.

The Air Max 1 WMNS “Sofvi” is set to release in August at the retail price of $160 at the official Nike retail site and other select retail sites.

5) Nike Air Max 1 “Clear Jade”

The much-beloved Air Max 1 model from Nike will soon be available in a fresh new colorway, just in time for the warmer months.

The soon-to-be-released Air Max 1 "Clear Jade" will have a white mesh foundation with gray suede overlays and will be dressed in an ensemble called "Clear Jade."

The color used in the shoe's namesake appears on the logo on the tongue, the top eye stays, the leather profile Swooshes, and the mudguards. A white midsole and a rubber outsole with two different colors finish off this traditional look well. The outsole is made of rubber.

The Air Max 1 “Clear Jade” is set to release in July 2023 for $150 at the official Nike retail site and other select retail sites.

Glow up your sneaker shelf this year with these most anticipated Nike Air Max 1 releases, and let us know in the comment section which is your favorite.

