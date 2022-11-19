5 best Nike sneakers to buy during the Black Friday sale

The Beaverton, Oregon-based label Nike is excitedly partaking in its annual Black Friday sale by striking off prices on multiple shoes. The "swoosh" brand is American, where the Black Friday festival originated.

Black Friday refers to the annual post-Thanksgiving sales. The sportswear royalty is very much a fan of the Black Friday event. In 2021, the label struck off 25% off on everything, including the new-season items.

This year, the swoosh label will begin the sale on the fourth Friday of November, which is on November 25, 2022. The sale will extend through the weekend to Cyber Monday. So, if you are looking for new shoes, this can be your chance to save some money.

In the list ahead, we have listed five shoes from Nike's Black Friday sales' early access.

Top 5 shoes from Nike Black Friday sales' early access

1) Air Force 1 Jewel Pale Vanilla

Nike is celebrating the 40th anniversary of its 1982-released iconic Air Force 1 silhouette this year. Similar to the model's signature style, Triple-White, the Air Force 1 Jewel Pale Vanilla comes clad in a white smooth leather base with cracked leather near the heel tabs.

The silhouette comes clad in a White/Coconut Milk/Pale Vanilla color scheme. The pair was launched on the official e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers on June 3, 2022, at a retail price of $130. Currently, it can be availed for 43% off at the sale price of $72.97.

2) Revolution 6 Next Nature

Revolution 6 Next Nature (Image via Nike)

The Revolution 6 is one of the finest men's road running shoes from the swoosh label, so it hardly goes on sale. But for Black Friday 2022, Nike is offering its Pure Platinum/White/Black/Volt colorway at 42% off by striking its original $70 retail price for a sale price of $39.97.

The silhouette is very comfortable and features a breathable upper. The midsole features foam, and the outsole has a natural piston effect as one runs for a responsive effect.

3) Nike Quest 5

Quest 5 women's road running shoes (Image via Nike)

After taking a look at men's road running shoes, it is natural to take a look at a selection for women. The newly introduced Quest 5 is one of the best options and comes in a minimalistic and sleek Black/White/Lapis/Doll color scheme.

The pair's original price of $80 has been stricken off at 35%, with the sale price coming in at $51.97.

4) Blazer Low Platform Next Nature

Taking a look at another women's silhouette, the swoosh label is offering the basketball-turned-lifestyle shoe, Blazer Low. Its silhouette has been given new heights with a platform sole that can add a few inches to your height. It arrives in a soft feminine hue with Citron Tint/Pale Ivory/Black color scheme.

The silhouette arrives in spring-ready hues with the heels featuring embroidered flower graphics with a smiley face. The super-soft, low-cut silhouette can be availed at $69.97, which is 25% off from the original price of $95.

5) Air Force 1 Shadow

The 40-year-old silhouette has been popular throughout the year with hundreds of new makeovers being launched in year 2022. It arrived in a multi-colored Sail/Hydrogen Blue/Bright Citron/Doll color scheme. The silhouette arrives constructed out of multiple materials including corduroy, suede, neoprene, and houndstooth-printed leather.

The multi-dimensional Air Force 1 shadow is unique and has a layered aesthetic to elevate the classic look. The midsole comes constructed out of foam and the outsole is made from a rubber material. The silhouette can be availed at $76.97, which comes at 35% off from its original retail price of $120.

Other than Nike, many other brands will be partaking in the Black Friday 2022 sales. The deals usually start at November 24 or November 25, and go on until Cyber Monday, which falls on November 28.

