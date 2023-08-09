5 best OG Air Jordan colorways to avail under $250 

Air Jordan sneakers hold an iconic status in the footwear industry, symbolizing not just a brand, but a cultural phenomenon that transcends generations. The creative collaboration between Nike and legendary basketball player Michael Jordan, these sneakers made their debut in the mid-80s and swiftly became more than just athletic gear; they instantly became a symbol of street style, athleticism, and self-expression.

Characterized by their distinct designs and the iconic Jumpman logo, OG Air Jordans evoke a sense of nostalgia for an era when basketball and city culture merged in an exceptional way. Sneakerheads ardently treasure these original models due to their historical significance, craftsmanship, rarity, and exclusivity they represent.

Air Jordan 1, 3, 4, and 6 are available for under $250 in the current market

1) AJ 4 Retro "Military Blue"

The Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Military Blue' was released in 2006, marking the first time the original colorway has been available in retailers since its debut in 1989. The mid-top has a classic two-tone design with a Jumpman emblem on the heel rather than the classic Nike Air branding. The upper is made of white leather with touches of complementing Military Blue on the eyelets, midsole, heel, and quarter panel.

This iconic silhouette includes plastic wing eyelets, Air cushioning in the sole, and a breathable mesh upper. The initial retail price for this sneaker 4 was $115; now, the pair resells for approximately $216.

2) AJ 3 Retro OG “Fire Red”

The Air Jordan 3 Retro OG "Fire Red" stands as a testament to the enduring legacy of Michael Jordan's iconic line of sneakers. Originally released in 1988, this sneaker reemerged in its OG form, radiating nostalgia and authenticity. One of Michael Jordan's basketball shoes from the 1987-88 season, with Bulls-inspired vibrant red accents all around. This colorway was re-released in 2007, 2013, and 2022, respectively.

The hallmark elephant print overlays, visible Air cushioning, and the instantly recognizable Jumpman logo on the tongue collectively embody both history and innovation. Initially, the pair was released for $125 but in 2022, this Air Jordan 3 was released for $210. However, the current resell price for the model is $174.

3) AJ 1 Retro High OG "Shadow"

Nike Air Jordan 1s come in a bunch of different colorways, but the 'Shadow' is a re-release from 1985. It's got a black leather upper and a medium grey leather midsole with a black outsole and white tongue. On the ankle collar, there's an OG Nike Air logo, and on the heel, there's the Wings logo. There was also a Low-Top version that dropped in 2015. The 'Shadow' was last updated in 2018.

Its high-top silhouette and premium leather construction offer a classic look and durability. The iconic Wings logo is present on the ankle collar, and the Nike Air branding on the tongue pays homage to its original release. The initial retail price for this Air Jordan 1 was $160. Now, the pair resells for approximately $242.

4) AJ 3 Retro OG "Black Cement"

Released in 1988, this iconic model, Air Jordan 3 Retro OG "Black Cement" showcases a harmonious blend of black, cement gray, and fire red accents. Its distinctive elephant print overlays on the toe and heel contribute to its legendary status. The sneaker boasts visible Air cushioning in the sole, ensuring both comfort and style.

The instantly recognizable Jumpman logo on the tongue and the classic Nike Air branding on the heel add an authentic touch. The initial retail price for this sneaker 3 was $200. Now, the pair resells for approximately $250.

5) AJ 6 Retro 'Infrared'

Last appeared in 2019, Air Jordans 6 Retro 'Infrared' is a throwback to the original 'Infrared' colorway worn by Michael Jordan when he won his first NBA championship. The mid-top is mostly black with a 3M layer of reflective underlay. There are Infrared accents all over the shoe, including the midsole and heel tab, as well as on the lace lock.

The heel has Nike Air branding, which is an OG detail that fans last saw on the 2000 Retro 'Infrared'. The initial retail price for this shoe was $200. Now, the pair resells for approximately $239.

Many other OG Air Jordan colorways are available in the current market. However, resell price varies depending on many factors such as different retailers and shoe sizes.