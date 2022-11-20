5 Best Puma Sneakers To Buy During Black Friday Sale

Like many other sports brands, Puma has long been known for producing of sneakers for athletes and sneakerheads. The German athletic footwear and apparel company has released many sneaker rotations that have received a lot of praise from shoe enthusiasts for their exceptional designs.

Despite being 74 years old, the German-based sportswear label still knows how to let loose and playfully deliver its esthetics. Advanced features, adornments, partnerships, and hues have boosted the brand to the top and constructed sneakers that complement one's attire.

Every now and then, Puma gives sneakerheads new reasons to rejoice with its Black Friday sale, in which the label offers an amazing collection of sneakers at jaw-dropping discounts. As such, here is a list of five Puma sneakers to pick up during the Black Friday sale.

The Tazon 6 FM and four other Puma sneakers to grab before the Black Friday sale ends

1) The Enzo 2

Sketchy @SketchyAntix COP'd a pair of these

PUMA ENZO 2's COP'd a pair of these PUMA ENZO 2's https://t.co/neL6KBDyEB

These sneakers are easy to slip on and off and have branded elastic cross straps, but they need to provide a more secure heel feel. The Enzo 2 offers an excellent stable base for sneakerheads who focus on bigger stiffer lifts and intend to keep their feet mainly on the ground while also delivering comfort for their feet.

The shoes are a modern take on the classic Enzo training silhouette. An advanced clamshell collar, a crafted TPU cage, and an ultra-light midsole offer soft cushioning and support. The Enzo 2 looks good in and out of the gym due to its striking marketing and stylish silhouette.

The sneakers are available on Puma's official retail site for $34.

2) The Riaze Prowl Rainbow

Riaze Prowl's classic comfort will put a spring in your step. The Riaze Prowl Rainbow spreads a little action with every step, and the credit for that goes to its extensive lacing system, multi-hue CELL unit in the heel, and breathable upper design.

As for the construction of the shoe, it features complete lace closure along with an extensive midsole lockdown and EVA midsole. Additionally, the rubber outsole offers grip and good momentum. Finally, a pink embroidered Puma cat label is attached to the lateral toe for a finishing touch.

These sneakers are a perfect amalgamation of style and performance that is not to be missed. Therefore, you can get your hand on this silhouette at the official site of Puma through the Black Friday sale only for $39.

3) The Tazon 6 FM

Whether it is to hit the gym or simply jog, employ the Tazon 6 FM daily to participate in your favorite sport. The kick features a durable PU upper that accentuates the overall look. Moreover, a firm and slip-resistant outsole and EVA midsole eliminate the possibility of accidental falls. The padded sock liner provides a soft feel underfoot, while the cushioned midsole offers comfort.

The kicks were released in October 2021 at the original price of $50 and are now available on the label's official site for a whopping $29 through the Black Friday sale.

4) The RS-X Mid Leather "Triple Black"

The RS-X is rising to new heights. Through its highly high collar and lace-securing tongue fastening, this addition to the RS-X family adds a stunning new silhouette to the mix. In addition, this full-leather version of the RS-X mid adds a touch of class to your step.

The RS-X Mid leather "Triple Black" is accompanied by a dessert colorway and features a mesh upper, suede overlays, and RS branding on the midsole. You can grab your pair through the black Friday sale for only $120 and show off the stellar sneakers in style.

5) Redon Move Men's Shoes

Goygar @GoygarLand PUMA Men’s Redon Move Lace-Up Fashion Sneaker, Black/White/High Risk Red, 13 M US electricbike21.com/shop/bike-gear… PUMA Men’s Redon Move Lace-Up Fashion Sneaker, Black/White/High Risk Red, 13 M US electricbike21.com/shop/bike-gear… https://t.co/TCGHZebPSb

The sneaker is a martial arts-inspired silhouette with a top-quality soft synthetic leather upper. The simple slip-on design contains specific stitching features and perforated details for increased breathability. The full rubber outsole is designed for quick movement and agility, with pivot points and unique torsion grooves.

The Redon Move is available for an impressive retail price of $29 on the label's official site.

The Puma Black Friday sale is a sneakerheads' paradise, and these are five unique sneakers at unbelievable prices.

Poll : 0 votes