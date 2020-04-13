5 Traditional martial arts used by WWE Superstars

Traditional martial arts do indeed play a significant role in the world of sports-entertainment.

A traditional martial art emphasizes that the practitioner trains not only his body but also his mind and spirit.

Johny Payne FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

Many WWE Superstars use traditional martial arts from time to time

Martial arts are an essential element of any combat sports-based full-contact sport, including the world of scripted combat that we so fondly know as professional wrestling.

Now, without bombarding you with a lengthy monologue on the nuances of the martial arts world, it’d be better to keep this part of our discussion rather succinct. The sphere of martial arts is generally categorized into two main types – traditional martial arts and modern martial arts.

Critics of pro wrestling may lash out at the relevance of martial arts in WWE. However, it’s indeed undeniable that when the right amount of shoot fighting blends in with a healthy dose of sports-entertainment, it results in a magical potion of WWE brilliance.

The following article features a few traditional martial arts that have been used by some of the top WWE Superstars inside the squared circle.

#5 Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Daniel Bryan is a disciplined BJJ practitioner

The art of Jiu-Jitsu has been around for several centuries. Besides, since the 1990s, it’s been popularized by its extensive use in the sport of MMA (Mixed Martial Arts).

Nevertheless, one ought to note that while Jiu-Jitsu/Japanese Jiu-Jitsu focused not only on the hand-to-hand combat aspect but also on weapons training, it is Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) that’s more prominent in MMA and modern martial arts gyms.

BJJ emphasizes the training of one’s grappling and overall combat skills without the use of a weapon, which makes it more applicable to modern-day combat sports like MMA.

Daniel Bryan:

Daniel Bryan is an avid BJJ practitioner. Over the years, Bryan has time and again used several notable BJJ moves in his WWE matches. Daniel Bryan employs a variety of BJJ techniques and holds including chokeholds and joint locks in order to make his opponent tap out or downright incapacitate them.

