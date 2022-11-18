5 best rapper x Nike sneakers collab

Rappers and Nike share a long history of collaborations, as hip-hop and sneakers are considered dominating pop culture elements. Hence, many enthusiasts have often mixed their affection for both through collaborations that often take place between the two. Fans emulate the fashion choices of their stars by purchasing these sneakers.

Throughout the past few decades, hip-hop artists, especially rappers, have had a huge influence over sneaker culture, leading to the popularization of many swoosh label's sneaker models. The top of the music industry have also given their spin over the best sneaker silhouettes, which led the sneakers to gain a seven-figure resale value.

As such, we took some current rappers and influential names in the sneaker industry, such as Kanye West, Travis Scott, Kendrick Lamar, and Eminem, to list our top five sneaker collaborations. The list ahead gives an overview of the best rapper x Nike sneaker collaborations so far, based on their popularity and success in the market.

Drake Air Jordan 12 White and four other rapper x Nike sneakers collab that rule the resale market

1) Travis Scott x Fragments x Nike Air Jordan 1 Low

Travis Scott is one of the most frequent rapper collaborators of the swoosh label. Moreover, his every collaborative sneaker with Nike and Jordan has reached a respected-to-grail level. The Travis Scott x Fragments x Nike Air Jordan 1 Low sneakers were designed alongside the swoosh label and Japanese musician Hiroshi Fujiwara's team.

The kicks come with now-iconic backward swooshes from Travis Scott and Cactus Jack logo on the heel tab. The shoes are currently reselling on sites like StockX at $1,390.

2) Kanye West Air Yeezy 2 Red October

Before joining Adidas, Kanye West shared a brief relationship with Nike to produce Air Yeezy sneakers. The most iconic and popular of them is the Air Yeezy 2 in Red October colorway. Moreover, it is no surprise that every creation by Kanye West has been loved by fans and sneakerheads.

In 2021, Kanye West's Air Yeezy sample pair, which he wore at the 2008 Grammy was auctioned by Sotheby's at a rate of $1.8 million. The aforementioned Red October was sold at retail for public on February 9, 2014, and can currently be availed at StockX at $15,000.

3) Air Max 97 x Eminem Charity Series 2006

One of the most expensive pairs of all time is from Slim Shady's iconic collaboration with Nike in 2006. For Charity Series, the dynamic duo launched eight silhouettes, including Air Max 1, 90, 95, 93, 180, 360, 2003, and 97. For all eight shoes, there was a telling of 64 units made available for which an auction took place, and 100% of profits went to Marshall Mathers Foundation and Nine Million.

One of the most remembered pairs is the Nike Air Max 97, which was sold this year in March 2022 at the RealReal sneaker resale site at a price of $50 thousand. This Air Max 97 sneakers pair comes in a light chocolate/tanger orange color scheme.

4) Drake Air Jordan 12 White

One of the best pairs to be born out of OVO Nike relationship is the Air Jordan Retro 12 in the white colorway. The silhouette was launched on October 1, 2016, at a retail price of $225. Currently, they can be availed at reseller sites for $1,216. The white and gold colorway was also released in its counter-black version.

The sneakers were aligned with Drake's Summer Sixteen concert. Not many changes have been made to the original silhouette, with gold elements taking up most of the attention.

5) Kendrick Lamar Cortez Kenny 3 "Bet It Back"

Kendrick Lamar kick-started his partnership with the swoosh label in 2017. The Cortez Kenny 3 "Bet It Back" was one of the earliest silhouettes to arrive from the partnership. The silhouette was launched on June 22, 2018, at a retail price of $100. These sneakers can currently be availed at $450. Moreover, these shoes were one of the finest pairs and were made to commemorate TDE Championship Summer Tour.

The sneakers are also a nod to Lamar's DAMN album and feature the "Bet It Back" lettering over the tongue. The silhouette also showcases a black upper with red and white detailing.

Besides the aforementioned pairs, many other rappers' collaborations with Nike, such as DJ Khaled and J Balvin, have become iconic over the years.

