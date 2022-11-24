5 best Red Nike Air Jordans of 2022

Nike first collaborated with Michael Jordan back in 1985. Since then, the dynamic duo has managed to create a full-fledged sneaker line, which is currently on its 37th model and has achieved enormous pop-culture relevance. However, one of the major features that has become the marker of the Jordan label is its association with the red color, which has also served as one of the main hues for Michael Jordan's team Chicago Bulls.

Red has been a prominent color in the history of the Jordan label as the debuting sneaker, dubbed the Air Jordan 1 Bred in 1985, was also an iteration of the same colorway. This was cleverly named with Black and Red's amalgamation.

Interestingly, Nike and Michael Jordan's eponymous label has continued to give sneakerheads multiple iterations of red hues over the years that sell out almost immediately upon release. Moreover, fans have always been most enthusiastic about the news of red sneakers hitting the racks, which is why Sportskeeda has compiled a list of the five best Red Nike Air Jordans released this year.

Air Jordan 3 "Fire Red," and 4 other 2022-released red Nike Air Jordans that stirred up the sneaker world

1) Air Jordan 9 "Chile Red"

KicksOnFire @kicksonfire Air Jordan 9 “Chile Red” it's a cop ? 🌶️ Air Jordan 9 “Chile Red” it's a cop ? 🌶️ https://t.co/HKSzcZ95xo

On May 7, 2022, the Air Jordan 9 silhouette was launched in a "Chile Red" makeover at the official e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers. The eye-catching sneaker's upper arrived constructed in quilted leather material, with the south featuring a bright red patent leather construct.

The black hue is added over the tongue labels and lace loops to give a bit of contrast. The Air Jordan 9 "Chile Red" was inspired by Chicago Bulls' heritage, which led the company to produce a makeover 29 years after its debut.

2) Air Jordan 6 "Red Oreo"

KicksOnFire @kicksonfire Join our discord in bio. Who's waiting these Air Jordan 6 “Red Oreo” ?Join our discord in bio. Who's waiting these Air Jordan 6 “Red Oreo” ? ❤️ Join our discord in bio. https://t.co/3JZptQUA87

The Air Jordan 6 "Red Oreo" was quick to make every sneakerhead drool as soon as it was revealed. The pair uses the same color blocking as the retro Air Jordan 6 "Infrared" colorway, where the base is clad in white and the red accentuates the tongue, midsoles, and heel pull tabs. The "Jumpman" logo over the lace pouch also comes clad in red accents.

The pair was launched on the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers on June 25, 2022, at a retail price of $200.

3) Nina Chanel Abney x Air Jordan 2 High "Gym Red"

KicksOnFire @kicksonfire Air Jordan 2 High x Nina Chanel Abney “Red” cop or drop ? Air Jordan 2 High x Nina Chanel Abney “Red” cop or drop ? ❤️ https://t.co/azAMRGno4S

Nina Chanel Abney collaborated with the Jordan label to create a two-piece footwear collection over the Air Jordan 2 silhouette. The high-top model of the collaborative project was covered in a Gym Red/White color scheme. The upper of the shoe is mostly clad in white leather, while the premium suede overlays are added upon the toecaps and heel. Additionally, the pair uses faux snakeskin material over the lateral and medial profiles.

The shoe was launched on the official e-commerce site of Nike and the SNKRS app on July 8, 2022, at a retail price of $225.

4) Air Jordan 3 "Fire Red"

Air Jordan 3 "Fire Red" (Image via Nike)

Jordan brand has focused upon the less popular models this year. For example, the retro Air Jordan 3 silhouette was introduced in a brand new makeover of the "Fire Red." The sneakers come in Chicago Bulls-inspired hues and feature the traditional elephant print upon the lower heel and toe caps.

The Air Jordan 3 "Fire Red" sneakers were released on the official e-commerce site of Nike,the SNKRS app, and select retailers on September 10, 2022, at a retail price of $210.

5) Air Jordan 1 "Lost and Found"

Air Jordan 1 "Lost and Found" (Image via Nike)

The Air Jordan 1 "Lost and Found" became one of the most anticipated and important shoe GR launches of the year. The silhouette was revealed by the sneaker leaker pages many times before the release date of November 19, 2022, as was announced by Nike.

The pair reimagined the "Chicago" colorway with the introduction of white, black, and red hues. The sneakers were sold via a raffle on SNKRS, and each pair cost $180 in adult, $85 for pre-school, and $70 for toddler sizes.

The year 2022 saw the Jordan brand release the "Red" colorway over sneakers multiple times, including varsity red, gym red, and more. Hence, one can look forward to several same-hued sneakers by the swoosh label in the future.

Poll : 0 votes