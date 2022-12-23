5 Best SNL Christmas episodes

The SNL Christmas episodes are one of the most exciting things about the show itself. One of the major reasons for SNL's longevity is the show's ability to adapt skits and episodes around the most relevant subjects to appeal to all kinds of audiences. Since the commencement of the programme, SNL has constantly produced some wonderful Christmas episodes and merry holiday sketches since every episode made sure to have its unique theme.

SNL Christmas episodes usually feature some of the most popular stars at the time of the episode's release and make sure to appeal to the family audience as much as they do to the fans of the stars and the show itself. In fact, the SNL Christmas skits are among the show's finest and most entertaining skits ever too.

This Christmas, let's look back at some of the cheery SNL Christmas episodes that managed to capture the essence of Christmas through humor and warm drama.

The finest SNL Christmas episodes over the years

1) It's a Wonderful Life: The Lost Ending (1986)

Movies about goodness and charity are always popular around Christmas time. It's a Wonderful Life is one such film that ends with George and his family being rewarded with donations from the townspeople for all that they have done for them. The climax is sweet and remains to be one of the finest endings ever. However, this SNL Christmas skit offers a different ending for the movie.

In It's a Wonderful Life: The Lost Ending, the plot takes a turn to involve some sweet vengeance. In this ending, Uncle Billy finally remembers where the $8000 went and Old Man Potter is exposed for having taken it himself. George then goes on to take revenge from the man who put him through so much struggle through the story of the film.

The skit succeeded in being creative and satisfying the audience with a louder, more attractive finish rather than trying to maintain the tone of the movie, which is what makes SNL the well-liked programme that it is.

2) The Christmas Candle (2016)

Emma Stone's singing abilities and the charm she brings to musicals is well known through her performance in La La Land. However, she boasted her talents even in this SNL Christmas episode that made fun of the idea of gifting candles during the holiday season. The sketch is led by heavy music and is led by songs more than anything else.

The Christmas Candle features Emma Stone, Aidy Bryant and Kate McCinnon. The actors deliver some jokes at the right moments, and the appropriate soundtrack helps to make this realistic play amusing as well. This SNL Christmas episode has held up well over the years thanks in large part to the brilliant performances as well as the concepts and plot.

3) Best Christmas Ever (2018)

Matt Damon, despite his presence in films being much stronger, has his own passionate audience on live television. From the Jimmy Kimmel Show to SNL, his presence always promises some entertainment. In this SNL Christmas skit, Matt Damon and Cecily Strong play parents who must struggle to get through Christmas.

This story focuses on the work that goes into constructing toys on Christmas Eve, dealing with intrusive guests, and controlling children's enthusiasm around the holidays. Pop culture loves to highlight the joyful and happy aspect of Christmas by talking about gifts, gatherings, Christmas trees, and magic. The couple sail through it all smoothly, making the sketch another heartwarming part of an SNL Christmas episode.

4) Santa Baby (2015)

There's probably no better concept than Santa to capitalize on while writing sketches about Christmas. The cheer and magical realism that Santa Claus brings into stories about Christmas, are irreplaceable. In Santa Baby, Ryan Gosling and Vanessa Bayer play an out-of-control couple who take their neighbors hostage and wish to meet Santa.

However, this sketch ends with Santa, played by Beck Bennett, being disappointed by the couple's behavior and choosing not to meet them after feeling sad about the state of things in the world. Although it tries to cover some larger themes, Santa Baby sticks to the tone of most SNL Christmas sketches. Ryan Gosling' energy also makes the skit memorable.

5) Do it on my Twin Bed (2013)

SNL has always been popular for commenting on contemporary culture, politics and the more uncomfortable side of things while remaining heartwarmingly funny and entertaining. In Do it on my Twin Bed, we get to see the more awkward side of things as it explores he trope of taking a boyfriend home for Christmas and allowing him into the childhood bedroom.

Even by itself, the song included in this episode is fantastic to listen to because it was released by a large girl band. In contrast to most other episodes, which often rely on jokes and humour, the music is what makes this one such a memorable one.

Of the many great SNL Christmas episodes, these are some of the best and most memorable. While some are led by their star value, most of them have stars who complement well-written sketches.

