5 best video game-inspired sneakers

Ever since the pandemic hit everyone in 2020, the popularity of both video games and sneakers has risen to new heights. More and more people have been interested in claiming thrones, fighting battles, and rising through the ranks, which has led to even the fashion industry taking an interest.

In the past few years, especially, a number of video game-inspired collabs have been released by multiple sneaker brands, sometimes in order to promote an upcoming game, to gift the loyalists with quality merchandise, to celebrate a momentous occasion such as an anniversary, and more.

Video game companies constantly team up with fashion and footwear labels to design exciting sneakers, some of which are affordable while others are expensive. We have mentioned the five best video game-inspired sneakers of all time, where one can buy them currently, and their current prices.

All you need to know about the top 5 video game-inspired sneaker collabs of all time

1) Nike Air Force 1 PlayStation

Nike Air Force 1 PlayStation (Image via Nike)

Nike and PlayStation have a long-standing partnership that began with the launch of the Air Force 1 makeover in 2006. The shoe merged the iconic global entertainment station with the sneaker world. Only 150 units of the pair were sold at the time.

The upper of the shoe comes built with patent leather to add shine over the toe boxes, eye stays, and midfoot paneling. The shoes come with purple and red laces and a PlayStation logo on the heel. Currently, the shoe can be purchased on the reseller site StockX for $4000.

2) Air Jordan 1 Mid Xbox

Xbox collaborated with Michael Jordan's eponymous label in 2018 to launch a new makeover of its Air Jordan 1 Mid silhouette. The shoe was first seen hitting the showroom floor at E3.

The shoes come in green and black hues to represent the Xbox console. The shoe features glow-in-the-dark outsoles and fluorescent laces. Xbox branding logos are added over the lace tips and insoles. The shoes can currently be found on StockX at a resell value of $1200.

3) Nike SB Dunk Low 'Skate or Die'

Nike SB Dunk Low 'Skate or Die' (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Swoosh label collaborated with Sandy Bodecker to drop an SB Dunk Low makeover inspired by the pioneering skateboarding video game Skate or Die in 2008. The shoe is available in multiple colors of blue, yellow, and orange, and was inspired by the video game's cover.

The sneaker remains one of the all-time favorites for sneakerheads as it brings the retro late-80s street vibe into full swing while paying a nod to the Electronic Arts video game. Currently, the shoe can be purchased on the reseller site StockX for $1000.

4) Travis Scott x Playstation x Nike SB Dunk Low

NAMELES ® @Namel3sss Travis Scott x Playstation Nike Dunk Low Travis Scott x Playstation Nike Dunk Low https://t.co/ZkvHVJlhhM

The iconic triad, whose name can still shake the sneaker industry, collaborated with each other in December 2021, to launch a new iteration of the SB Dunk Low silhouette. The silhouette received a limited launch and could be purchased via an online raffle on Travis Scott's website.

The Dunk Low silhouette comes clad in light blue pastel hues, gray overlays, and a brown reversed swoosh. The PS5 detailing is added over the heels, and Sony PlayStation logos are added upon the outsoles. The shoes can currently be purchased at the reseller site of StockX for more than $9000.

5) Adidas TS Lightswitch Gil Halo 3

Adidas TS Lightswitch Gil Halo 3 (Image via StockX)

Adidas and Halo have been in partnership for a long time. The duo recently launched a Halo Infinity pair on November 5, 2022, and back in 2007, the duo launched the Adidas TS Lightswitch silhouette.

The shoe was inspired by the first-person shooter game Halo 3. The shoe features famous weapons over the upper, Halo 3's iconic logo on the outsoles, and "Halo 3" lettering upon the insoles. The shoe can currently be found on the reseller site StockX for a price of $450.

As the aforementioned list shows, sneaker culture, just like gaming culture, is central in today's world. More and more people, especially OGs and young gamers, share a joint interest in both worlds, and there is nothing better than wearing what you are passionate about on your feet.

