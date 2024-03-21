Bob’s watches is renowned for its vast offerings of pre-owned luxury timepieces, holding an allure for vintage timepiece collectors. The store bridges the gap between watch enthusiasts and the fascinating world of vintage timepieces.

However, trying to choose the perfect vintage watch from its wide treasure trove can be a challenging task. This list features iconic models from legendary brands that tell their own unique stories.

From the timeless elegance of the Patek Philippe watch to the rugged functionality of the Rolex, this list represents a diverse range of designs and functionality, catering to the different tastes of watch enthusiasts worldwide.

5 Best vintage timepieces to avail from Bob’s watches in 2024

Rolex GMT-Master II "Pepsi"

Vintage Omega Speedmaster Stainless Steel

Panthere de Cartier 18k Yellow Gold

Breitling Headwind Stainless Steel and Yellow Gold

Vintage Tudor Submariner Black Dial

1) Rolex GMT-Master II "Pepsi"

The Rolex GMT-Master II "Pepsi" (Image via Bob’s watches)

This 1995 vintage watch is part of the Rolex GMT-Master collection that debuted in 1980. The "Pepsi" is different from the other silhouettes in the series as it features an independent GMT hand on the dial that allows the wearer to adjust it independently of the other hands on the dial, allowing the wearer to be able to read up to three time zones at once.

The Rolex watch also features a stainless steel case of 40mm with a bidirectional rotatable blue and red bezel, which gives the model its Pepsi nickname, a black dial, an automatic 3185 movement, and a stainless steel bracelet with oyster clasp closure. The watch is sold for $36,495 on Bob’s watches.

2) Vintage Omega Speedmaster Stainless Steel

The Vintage Omega Speedmaster Stainless Steel (Image via Bob’s watches)

The vintage Speedmaster collection features different variations all produced within 1968 and 1980s. They were all crafted from the same Speedmaster Pro blueprint consisting of a chronograph movement, three sub-dials, and a Tachymeter bezel.

This model was produced in 1979 and features a stainless steel 42mm case with a black Tachymeter bezel, a black dial with tritium hands and hour markers, a Hesalite crystal, a caliber 861 hand-wound movement, and a stainless steel bracelet with clasp closure.

The Omega watch is sold for $6,995 on Bob’s watches.

3) Panthere de Cartier 18k Yellow Gold

The Panthere de Cartier 18k Yellow Gold (Image via Bob’s watches)

This 1987 vintage Cartier watch is a part of the Cartier Panthere collection that debuted in the 1980s and is still as coveted as it was when it was first released.

The Panthere Cartier 18k yellow gold features an 18k yellow gold square shaped case of 22mm with soft rounded corners and tapered lugs, a blue cabochon spinel, an ivory colored dial with black Roman numeral hour markers and blue sword-shaped hands, a quartz movement, and a stainless steel and 18k yellow gold bracelet with a hidden butterfly clasp closure.

The watch is sold for $4,995 on Bob's Watches online store.

4) Breitling Headwind Stainless Steel and Yellow Gold

The Breitling Headwind Stainless Steel and Yellow Gold (Image via Bob’s watches)

This vintage 2003 watch was inspired by Breitling's history and connection to aviation. This men's watch features a stainless steel case of 44mm with the brand trademark and unidirectional rotatable bezel.

The champagne-colored dial with deep brown index hour markers and glow-in-the-dark hands, day and date window and automatic movement also contribute to make the watch a bestseller.

Other features include; an onion-shaped crown, a Breitling winged logo on the dial, and a stainless steel and 18k yellow gold multilinked bracelet with clasp closure. The Breitling watch is sold for $3,995 on Bob's Watches online store.

5) Vintage Tudor Submariner Black Dial

The Vintage Tudor Submariner Black Dial (Image via Bob’s watches)

The 1990s Tudor Submariner is offered in only two versions which are the blue and the black dial options. This watch falls under the category of the latter and features a stainless steel case with a black bidirectional bezel, a black dial with white hour markers and matching hands.

Other features of the vintage watch include, a small date window, an automatic Calibre ETA 2824-3 movement, and a stainless steel bracelet with a folded oyster clasp closure. The watch is sold for $7,495 on Bob’s watches.

These watches are among the vintage offerings on Bob's watches. Their qualities place them among top choices on the online selling platform.