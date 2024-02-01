Rolex watches are easily the most popular watch silhouettes in the world. Founded in 1905 by a visionary entrepreneur, Hans Wilsdorf in London, the brand quickly became an icon of precision, timeless elegance, and craftsmanship.

Over the years, Rolex watches have evolved through time and trends, effortlessly blending innovation with tradition and transcending the realm of mere accessories, becoming a statement of status and opulence.

The influence of Rolex watches on popular culture cannot be overemphasized as they are often spotted on celebrities, featured in blockbuster movies, and referred to in song lyrics. Among the brilliant Rolex watch models, some particular designs have stood out becoming favorites among watch enthusiasts, connoisseurs, and those who have eyes for luxury.

7 Most popular Rolex watches of all time

In this carefully curated list, we will be exploring 7 of the most popular Rolex watches of all time, watches that mirror Rolex's enduring legacy. From classic timepieces to timeless elegance to contemporary designs, this list caters to the tastes of various individuals and uncovers some of the most coveted Rolex watches in history.

Rolex Submariner "Smurf"

Rolex Submariner "The Hulk"

Rolex Cosmography Daytona

Rolex Daydate 40 "President"

Rolex Datejust 36 watch

Rolex GMT master II watch "Pepsi"

Rolex Yacht-master 40 watch

1. Rolex Submariner "Smurf"

The Rolex Submariner "Smurf" (Image via Jomashop)

It comes as no surprise that a Submariner is topping this list as the most popular Rolex watch of all time. The 116619 model also known as "The Smurf" has a blue and black face dial with an 18K white gold body and features a distinct wet blue sheen on the face, a wider face, and chunky hands with numerals. The oyster bracelet and glide lock clasp also made its debut on this model. It is sold for $33,995 on Jomashop.

2. Rolex Submariner "The Hulk"

The Rolex Submariner "The Hulk" (Image via Jomashop)

Occupying the second spot is the striking variant of the Submariner collection popularly known as "The Hulk" because of its forest green face and bezel. It is a redefined version of the 'Kermit' but unlike the plain finish of its predecessor, this watch features a sunburst effect on its face which catches the eyes as light plays off it. This popular Rolex watch is sold for $22,216 on Jomashop.

3. Rolex Cosmography Daytona

The Rolex Cosmography Daytona (Image via Jomashop)

The Cosmograph Daytona was less advertised in comparison to the other models and was the only model that retailers sold at a discount.

The watch gained popularity due to its discounted price. The less popular model was favored by actor Paul Newman and now competes with the bestselling models. It comes in gold and silver stainless steel and 18K yellow gold with a disk in a golden hue. It is sold for $24,750 on Jomashop.

4. Rolex Daydate 40 "President"

The Rolex Daydate 40 "President" (Image via Rolex)

It is said that this Rolex model- the day-date, has been worn by more world leaders than any other brand. Some of the previous owners include American presidents, Arab princes, Winston Churchill, and Dwight Eisenhower- the first president to own a Rolex.

It is from this association that the watch got its nickname. The watch comes in18K yellow gold with a champagne gold color, a diamond set dial and bezel, and a president bracelet, and is the first watch to have a date and day window. This watch is sold for $14,750 on the brand's online store.

5. Rolex Datejust 36 watch

The Rolex Datejust 36 watch (Image via Rolex)

The Datejust is one of the most popular Rolex watches out there and the one you are most likely to see on people's wrists. It was first released in 1945 as the world's first waterproof and automatic watch with a date function. This Datejust 36 comes in oyster steel and white gold with the signature fluted bezel of Rolex. The watch features a bright black dial and jubilee bracelet and is sold for $42,500 on the brand's online store.

6. Rolex GMT master II watch "Pepsi"

The Rolex GMT master II watch "Pepsi" (Image via Rolex)

This travelled-focused wristwatch is second only to the Submariner in terms of popularity. This classic watch is the popular variant of the GMT mater variant line and it features a bezel in a unique blue and red color that resembles the logo of the popular soda brand- Pepsi. The watch features a chunky design and complex two-hand system and is sold for $42,500 on the brand's online store.

7. Rolex Yacht-master 40 watch

The Rolex Yacht-master 40 watch (Image via Rolex)

This watch features the most adaptations amongst other Rolex watches, it was the first Rolex watch to be dressed with a rubber strap and is designed to stay firm even in rough sea conditions. It is also the first Rolex model to come in three different sizes- 35mm, 40mm, and a ladies' special version. Because of this, the watch is highly sought after by women. It features a blue dial with a silver casing and bracelet. It is sold for $28,000 on the brand's online store.

These popular watches have remained flagship products of the luxury watch brand for years.