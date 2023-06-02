5 business dramas to watch after Succession finale

Succession has finally come to an end, with its series finale releasing on HBO on May 28, 2023. HBO first aired the hit TV series in 2018, and since then, it become one of its most popular titles. Jesse Armstrong created the satirical dark comedy drama series, which aired four seasons in total before it concluded its storyline recently.

Succession's cast featured prominent actors like Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook, Matthew Macfayden, Nicholas Braun, Peter Friedman, and Alan Ruck in pivotal roles.

Succession tells the story of the wealthy yet dysfunctional Roy family, who are stuck in an internal battle for power and recognition. After finding about his declining health, Logan Roy, the owner of Waystar RoyCo, tries to determine who should inherit his empire.

Succession explores the internal power struggles and family dynamics of the Roys, as each of them try to emerge at the top.

If you were also hooked to Succession like millions of other fans, and now want to watch something similarly entertaining, then this list is made for you. This article covers some of the best TV shows that explore the grittiness of the corporate world.

Industry, Mad Men, and 3 more TV shows you can watch if you loved Succession

1) Billions

Billions is a drama television series from the house of Showtime. The series first aired in 2016 and has since aired a total of six seasons, with the seventh and final season currently under development. Brian Koppelman, Davis Levien, and Andrew Ross Sorkin created the series with initial inspiration from certain true events.

The cast for the series features Paul Giamatti and Damian Lewis in lead characters, alongside Maggie Siff, Malin Åkerman, Toby Moore, David Costabile, Condola Rashād, and others in supporting roles.

Set mostly in New York City, Billions revolves around U.S. Attorney Chuck Rhoades who clashes with Bobby Axelrod, a wealthy and ambitious hedge fund manager. With a penchant for justice, Rhoades seeks to bring down Axelrod's questionable business practices. The series explores their battle of wits, wealth and power, as the two sides engage in an intense rivalry.

Just like Succession, Billions also explores the lives of the super rich. The series delves into the world of financial marketing and hedge funds, and also finds its own struggle for power and survival.

2) Mad Men

Mad Men is often regarded among the greatest period drama series to have aired on television. Produced by Lionsgate Television, the series aired a total of seven seasons on AMC between the years 2007 and 2015. Created by Matthew Weiner, the show hit off big time and received praise from critics and audiences for its execution, visual style and authenticity.

It also received multiple prestigious awards, including 5 Golden Globes and 16 Emmys. The series featured an ensemble cast which included the likes of Jon Hamm in the lead role alongside Elisabeth Moss, Vincent Kartheiser, January Jones, Christina Hendricks, Aaron Staton, Rich Sommer, John Slattery, and others in pivotal roles throughout the seasons.

Mad Men explores the world of advertising in 1960s and 70s New York, especially from its Madison Avenue hub. The series follows Don Draper, a mysterious yet genius creative director at the Sterling Cooper ad agency, as he navigates the highly competitive industry with his colleagues. It also follows the shift in social dynamics and popular culture throughout the time period.

While Succession is a more modern take on the corporate high life, Mad Men paints us a picture of how it was back in the 60s.

3) Industry

Industry is a corporate drama series which is a co-production between US and UK networks, HBO and BBC. The series premiered in 2020 and has aired two seasons till date, with the third season currently under works. The series is created by Mickey Down and Konrad Kay.

The show features an extensive ensemble of actors including the likes of Marisa Abela, Priyanga Burford, Mark Dexter, Myha'la Herrold, David Jonsson, Harry Lawtey, Ken Leung, Andrew Buchan, and others in pivotal roles.

Set in London, Industry follows a group of young bloods at a highly prestigious financial firm, Pierpoint & Co. The new graduates clash with each other and compete for a permanent position at the company, overcoming personal and professional obstacles while trying to understand the complex office dynamics.

Industry, just like Succession, also finds multiple parties vying for the top spot and going to extreme lengths to succeed. The series has received a lot of praise for its true-to-life portrayal of the world of finance and investment banking.

4) Empire

Empire is a musical drama series from the house of Fox that premiered in 2015. Created by Lee Daniels and Danny Strong, the show ran for six seasons, before being cancelled in 2020.

The show starred prominent actors like Terrence Howard, Taraji P. Henson, Bryshere Y. gray, Jussie Smollett and Trai Byers in leading roles alongside Grace Byers, Kaitlin Doubleday, Gabourey Sidibe, Ta'Rhonda Jones, Serayah, and others in supporting roles.

Just like Succession, Empire also tells the story of a family empire and their journey in finding a suitable heir. The show follows Lucious Lyon, a hip hop mogul and the CEO of Empire Entertainment, a leading record label, as he tries to figure out his successor among his three sons.

With a backdrop of the cutthroat music industry, the family battles for control of the empire while dealing with personal and professional challenges.

5) House of Lies

House of Lies is a comedy drama television series from the house of Showtime. Created by Matthew Carnahan, the series is inspired from Martin Kihn's House of Lies: How Management Consultants Steal Your Watch and Then Tell You the Time. The show premiered on Showtime in 2012 and aired five seasons before coming to an end in 2016.

The cast for the series includes prominent actors like Don Cheadle, Kristen Bell, Ben Schwartz, Josh Lawson, Donis Leonard Jr., Glynn Turman, Dawn Olivieri, and others in pivotal roles.

House of Lies revolves around Marty Kaan and his team of management associates. The series follows them as they navigate the extremely competitive world of management consulting, engaging in manipulative and questionable practices to get ahead.

In comparison to the rest of the titles, House of Lies has a more comedic tone while exploring a similar corporate world. It employs a satirical approach to expose the toxic work culture, greed and moral ambiguities involved. Just like Succession, this series also tells the story of driven individuals who will stop at nothing to achieve what they are aiming for.

With Succession having rolled out its series finale on May 28, 2023, these titles are your best options right now if you're looking for some good corporate dramas. If you loved HBO's satirical dark comedy series, then these shows might be right up your alley.

