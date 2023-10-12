5 cheapest Nike Air Jordan 5 sneakers to avail in 2023

Air Jordan, bearing the name of the legendary basketball player Michael Jordan, has firmly established itself as a staple in the sneaker world. Originating as a basketball shoe, it has transcended its roots to become a highly coveted sneaker in the realm of fashion and lifestyle.

The veteran designer of Nike, Tinker Hatfield, designed the Air Jordan 5, taking inspiration from the P-51 Mustang fighter plane, and embodying the aggressive and dynamic spirit of the legendary player, Michael Jordan.

In 1990, the initial drop of the AJ5 featured four distinctive colorways, marking the inception of this iconic sneaker model. Over the years, however, the shoe line has expanded, receiving several iterations. While some of these are expensive, there are quite a few Jordan sneakers available at affordable prices.

From Air Jordan 5 Retro to Gore-Tex: 5 budget-friendly Nike Air Jordan 5 sneakers to buy in 2023

1) Air Jordan 5 Retro SE Craft

The AJ5 Retro SE is a fantastic shoe available at an affordable price point. Its distinct design and high-quality material significantly elevate its elegance. The upper is a combination of suede and canvas, thereby boasting durability as well as fashion.

The shoe's upper showcases an airy desert-scape color with a subtle pop of orange at the tongue lining, accentuating its style. The prominent Jumpman logo in the vibrant orange shade adds a bold touch to the design. The ice-blue shade of the outsole overall enhances the look, adding sporty and dramatic flair.

The shoe is available for $150 on the Jordan website.

2) Air Jordan 5 Plaid

The Jordan brand incessantly pushes its boundaries and this Plaid colorway is just another example of its innovative approach. The unique material and the thoughtfully designed silhouette showcase the brand's endeavor to establish a presence in the lifestyle section.

The sneaker features an array of plaid patterns, artfully blending various shades while maintaining an overall subtle tone. The quarter section above the midsole is a classic black and white plaid, adding a touch of sophistication. In contrast, the ankle section beautifully portrays plaids in subtle variation, enhancing its visual appeal.

The finishing touch comes from the orange accents on the laces and midsole, tying together the entire look in a stylish and cohesive manner. The shoe will be available at the store in late October for $150.

3) Air Jordan 5 Low Dongdan

Dongdan, a locale in China, holds a special place in the hearts of sneaker enthusiasts. Each year, Air Jordan unveils a collection that pays homage to this iconic location. This AJ5 pays a fitting tribute with its black colorway with a hint of lilac and pink.

In this striking design, the sneaker combines the black upper with a white stitching detailing. The sole boasts the eye-catching shades of pink and lilac, thereby sporting a vibrant and unique aesthetic.

The sneaker hit the market in August 2023 and is available for $190.

4) Air Jordan 5 Gore-tex

In December 2022, the release of AJ5 Gore-Tex showcased an impressive innovation aimed at keeping the feet dry. The suede upper, predominantly in black, not only enhances the sneaker's warmth, but also protects the feet from moisture.

The smart utilization of the material ensures that sneaker enthusiasts can enjoy both the style and functionality. This sought-after choice for the adverse weather has a red shark teeth mark while the Gore-Tex texting finishes off the look. The sneaker is available for $220.

5) Air Jordan 5 Retro Low

Air Jordan 5 is also offered in a low option, making it affordable without compromising on the iconic elements of AJ5. The combination of a durable rubber outsole and a sleek leather upper makes this sneaker a fantastic choice for sneaker enthusiasts.

The versatile sneaker is available for both men and women, featuring a discreet yet stylish profile. The addition of an air unit in the forefoot and a cushioned heel not only enhances comfort but also keeps the shoe lightweight. The lace lock system is both practical and visually appealing, adding to the user-friendly design of the AJ5 sneaker.

Additionally, the captivating midsole design of the sneaker is sure to catch anyone's attention. The suggested price of the shoe is $235.

The Jordan brand is mostly known for its high pricing, as one might consider it a luxury investment. Globally renowned, this sneaker line not only enhances the elegance of one's outfit but also its functionality, durability, and comfort.