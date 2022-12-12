5 chilling details about Jack Owen Spillman

Jack Owen Spillman, a convicted serial killer from Spokane, Washington, was behind the brutal killings and disembowelment of Rita Huffman and her teenage daughter Amanda.

Trigger warning: The following article contains sensitive material. Viewer discretion is advised.

The mother-daughter duo was found r*ped and murdered in a grisly crime scene inside their East Wenatchee home. Their body parts were cut out and eviscerated, making the crime more harrowing than any other.

Spillman, dubbed the Werewolf Butcher, was arrested not long after the murder in April 1995, after incriminating evidence and witness statements placed him at the crime scene when the incident took place. He was subsequently charged when DNA evidence connected him to the murders, and he pleaded guilty to avoid the death penalty. He also confessed to a prior murder of a nine-year-old.

The notorious Werewolf Butcher, who is currently serving a lengthy sentence in prison and will likely do so for the remaining years of his life, will be the subject of an upcoming episode of ID's Evil Lives here, which is scheduled to re-air on December 11, 2022, at 6 pm ET.

Jack Owen Spillman: Five quick facts to know about the Werewolf Butcher serial killer

1) Jack Owen Spillman was first arrested in 1993

Spillman and a companion were detained in 1993 after they were accused of r*ping a woman who accepted their offer of a ride home after they met at a local bar. The victim then told authorities that before she managed to escape, Spillman pinned her down while his friend s*xually assaulted her.

2) Jack Owen Spillman was stalking Amanda prior to the murders for months

It was alleged that Rita Huffman, a 48-year-old divorced mother, was an unintended victim of Jack Owen Spillman's attack. According to sources, he was following the family for months, keeping an eye on Amanda, who went to high school and played softball. He attacked the mother-daughter duo in April 1994. The bodies were found by a family member of the victims.

3) Jack Owen Spillman brutally murdered, r*ped, and disemboweled the bodies of Rita and Amanda Huffman

After breaking in through an unlocked back sliding door, Spillman murdered Rita Huffman and her teenage daughter at their residence. Rita's body was found on the sofa in the family room, inappropriately positioned, while Amanda's was found on the master bed in the bedroom.

Amanda was bludgeoned and stabbed to death, naked, and brutally mutilated with a baseball bat. She also had defensive wounds on her body. Rita, on the other hand, was stabbed multiple times in the upper body. She was eviscerated from the vaginal region to the mid-chest area, leaving some of her internal organs visible.

4) A crucial witness statement and other incriminating evidence connected him to the Huffman murders

In the early hours after the murder, Jack Owen Spillman was detained on suspicion of burglary not far from the scene. A bloody knife was discovered during a search of the area, and the blood was later matched to that of one of the victims. Additionally, a witness claimed to have seen his black truck near the crime scene at the time of the murders.

Spillman was released due to a lack of evidence, but authorities continued to monitor him for the next 24 hours. He was also suspected of being involved in the disappearance of a young girl.

Surveillance led investigators to a bloody ski mask. It was later learned that he drank Amanda's blood, which explained the blood stain near the mouth area of the mask. When further evidence in the form of blood, hair, and fibers emerged to connect him to the crime, there was no way out for him.

5) He pleaded guilty to avoid the death penalty and landed a lengthy sentence

They Will Kill: A True Crime Podcast @theywillkill NEW!! Episode 89: The Werewolf Butcher



In the early 90s, Jack Spillman stalked, brutalized and eventually murdered young girls and women in Washington State. His preoccupation with wolves, and the heinous nature of his crimes, led to him being known as the Werewolf Butcher. NEW!! Episode 89: The Werewolf ButcherIn the early 90s, Jack Spillman stalked, brutalized and eventually murdered young girls and women in Washington State. His preoccupation with wolves, and the heinous nature of his crimes, led to him being known as the Werewolf Butcher. https://t.co/HeEEsg3WQf

Jack Owen Spillman's trial was scheduled for August 1996 and the prosecution wanted to request the death penalty, however, he pleaded guilty to avoid being executed. Unexpectedly, he also acknowledged murdering Penny Davis, a nine-year-old girl from Tonasket, in 1994.

He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in April 1996 for the first-degree aggravated murder of Rita Huffman, 70 years for the murder of her daughter Amanda, and 45 and a half years for the murder of Penny Davis.

Watch Evil Lives Here on ID this Sunday, December 11, to know more about the 1995 murder of Rita and her 15-year-old daughter.

