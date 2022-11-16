5 chilling details about Larry Hoagland

In September 2010, Larry Hoagland, a Rancho San Diego professional photographer and father-of-three, tried to kill his wife of 25 years, Connie Hoagland, by placing a bomb in her truck. She survived after sustaining injuries and underwent numerous treatments only to realize that her husband was leading a "double life" with his former high school sweetheart.

Two years later, Hoagland was ultimately convicted of multiple charges and sentenced to life in prison with an additional 13 years. Both his wife and girlfriend testified during his trial, claiming that he was feeding them lies and that he intended to move to Pennsylvania, which was why he made two attempts to get Connie out of the way.

The investigation that followed the explosion revealed some shocking details about Larry Hoagland and his former family.

Five key facts about Larry Hoagland and his crimes

1) Larry Hoagland was having an affair with his former girlfriend

Hoagland reportedly reconnected with his former sweetheart from high school, Lee Ann Rupert, and began an illicit affair with her. He fed his girlfriend lies about his marriage, claiming that he was on the verge of divorce, and made plans to marry her after moving to Pennsylvania. Moreover, he lied to his wife and made trips to meet his mistress claiming that he had to go off for work.

2) He made a failed attempt to blow up his wife two weeks before the incident

Hoagland carried out his first attempt to murder Connie about two weeks before the explosion outside a daycare center. He reportedly planted a bomb that did not go off and was later found in the middle of a road that his wife routinely took near the family's Rolando residence.

Two weeks after his initial failed attempt, on September 23, 2010, Connie Hoagland's Ford F-150 ignited outside the Rancho San Diego daycare center when a pipe bomb connected to her vehicle detonated. Larry's second attempt almost succeeded, but Connie managed to make a narrow escape, incurring severe injuries.

3) Larry's internet search history was essential in building a case against him

A few days after the incident, while Connie Hoagland was still in the hospital, authorities looking into her case received a tip that resulted in an arrest. Larry Hoagland's business partner found suspicious information when he looked into recent web searches on the computer they shared. He reportedly discovered more than 20 distinct websites with bomb-making data.

They also discovered more circumstantial evidence that he had just bought a bomb component at an electronics store. Authorities also found two numbers written on a piece of paper hidden inside Larry's wallet that they believed were used to detonate the explosives.

4) Hoagland lied to his girlfriend Lee Ann Rupert about his marriage

Both Connie and Lee Ann Rupert testified during the trial, sharing their versions of the story. Rupert reportedly asserted that Hoagland assured her that he and Connie did not live together anymore and were in the process of getting a divorce. She and Larry Hoagland frequently discussed getting married. She added that she was unaware of Hoagland's pipe bombing attack, which proved to be true.

5) After his arrest, Larry Hoagland confessed about the affair to his wife over a call

Investigators discovered incriminating circumstantial evidence on Larry Hoagland's electronic devices that directly connected him to the explosion that almost killed his wife, leading to his arrest five days after the incident. Hoagland made the shocking revelation over a call with his family, including his hospitalized wife. According to Connie Hoagland, he allegedly confessed to the affair.

Speaking about the particular phone call, Connie reportedly said:

"He said, 'Hi Connie, I just wanted to let you know, because it's going to get out, that I've been having an affair.' Then he said, 'But I'm dedicated to you ever since Thursday, and that was the day of the bombing.'"

