5 Chuseok traditions that Koreans participate in 

If one has ever wondered about what Koreans do during their annual Chuseok traditional celebrations, they are probably not alone. Many K-pop idols and other Korean celebrities take this time to dress up in their best hanboks and bow to their fans as thanks for the support.

Often referred to as Korean Thanksgiving, Koreans gather with their families, exchange gifts, and dress up for Chuseok. It takes place according to the lunar calendar, falling between September 28 and 30 this year. While many Chuseok traditions are included in holiday specials, this article will focus on five of those that are considered standard practice around this time of the year.

Wearing hanboks, gorging on sweets, and other Chuseok traditions native to Korean Thanksgiving

Common parlance may have termed the festival an approximation of American Thanksgiving, but there are no turkeys or stuffing involved in the Chuseok tradition. Giving respect to the family elders, presenting them with gifts (apart from giving presents to children), and eating heartily are some of the markers of this unique and beautiful holiday.

1) Dressing up in the traditional hanbok and bowing to elders

Expand Tweet

The holiday of Chuseok is seen as a time to spend with family, similar to many Asian cultures. Those who've moved to Seoul for study, work, or other reasons take this time to visit their hometowns all around the country. In fact, it is advisable that tourists avoid traveling during this time, as public transportation such as buses and the KTX are booked out in advance.

On the day of the festival, Koreans are decked to the nines in their traditional hanboks, as seen above. They visit the eldest members of their family and bow deeply, as shown above. It is time to show respect to those without whom one would not exist, which is why K-pop idols bow to fans as well.

2) Exchanging gifts of spam, fruit, and money

Expand Tweet

As with many festivals, Chuseok traditions involve exchanging gifts. Usually, one would expect these to be expensive gift sets specially prepared for the occasion. Examples of this include an assortment of meat/ hanwoo, good-quality fruit, ginseng (hongsam), and, surprisingly enough, spam.

First introduced into the country by American soldiers, spam's versatility as an ingredient has made it a favorite ingredient in Korean food. A major use of processed meat is in budae jjigae (Korean Army Stew), where it adds a salty and meaty element. People even give their elders (parents) money from their salaries, dedicating their success to them.

3) Offering charye, sangmo, and beolcho for the ancestors

Expand Tweet

Going back to their hometowns is an important part of Chuseok because Koreans use this time (especially the first day) to pay respects to their ancestors (bowing or charye), visit the grave (sangmo), and clean up the weeds and undergrowth around the space (beolcho).

This Chuseok tradition keeps Koreans rooted in their family and upbringing in a tangible manner that honors their culture at the same time.

4) Eating songpyeon, hangwa, japchae, and more

The best Chuseok tradition, as with every occasion, is the festive food. From BTS' Jin-recommended stuffed rice cake called sangpyeon to the sweet potato noodles with subtle flavors of japchae, there is something for enjoyers of sweet and savory delicacies.

Galbi-jjim, a braised rib dish known for its richness, and hangwa, stuffed sweets with various fillings, are some dishes that have a special significance for the Korean holiday.

5) Specific activities, such as Ssireum (wrestling) and samulnori (percussion music quartet), are participated in

Another fun Chuseok tradition is the games that are played during the festival. Traditional-style wrestling (Ssiruem), the circle dance for better harvest, (Ganggangsullae), in addition to (Talchum), a mask dance, and more mark bits of the festival.

While some of these games are played by individual players, many require group efforts, making them a way to reconnect with family despite hectic schedules.

These above Chuseok traditions are not all-encompassing but cover the majority of what the harvest festival means to Koreans. It is both similar and disparate from how the rest of the world gives thanks to their loved ones. While tourists usually do not get a chance to visit Korean homes during this time, some cultural institutions strive to give foreigners a taste of Korean cultural heritage.

Poll : Were you aware of these Chuseok traditions in Korea? Yes No 0 votes