5 details about Tina Stewart's murder

Tina Stewart, a guard on Middle Tennessee State University's Lady Raiders basketball team, resided in an off-campus apartment with her flatmate Shanterrica Madden. Shanterrica fatally stabbed the player during a physical altercation on March 2, 2011, and left her to die. Stewart was later found at a bloody crime scene and rushed to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Madden asserted that Stewart pushed her to the ground and started hitting her in the head repeatedly, after which she stabbed the victim in an act of self-defense. The 21-year-old basketball player died from a stab wound to the chest that ruptured a major artery in her heart.

An upcoming episode of ID's Mean Girl Murders is scheduled to chronicle Tina Stewart's stabbing death this Monday, April 17. The episode titled Clash of the Coeds will air on the channel at 9:00 pm ET.

The synopsis reads:

"College junior Tina Stewart and freshman Shanterrica Madden couldn't be more different, but when the roommates channel their inner mean girls, things get out of hand and only one girl is left standing."

A fight between flatmates, an attempt to conceal the crime, and more details about Tina Stewart's murder

1) Stewart did not know her flatmate before she was assigned to live with her

While studying at Middle Tennessee State University and playing for the Lady Raiders basketball team, 21-year-old Tina Stewart resided in an off-campus apartment in Murfreesboro with freshman Shanterrica Madden. Both the girls were from Memphis and the victim was in her junior year.

According to The New York Times, both Stewart and Madden went to the same high school but didn't know each other until they were assigned to become flatmates. They also had very different interests—one enjoyed sports, the other reading.

2) Tina Stewart and her flatmate were not compatible and argued often

Due to their distinct personalities, Stewart and her flatmate Madden argued over a range of topics, which included but were not limited to drugs, music, boyfriends, and cleanliness, among other things. Tensions between the flatmates only escalated over time, with Stewart primarily being concerned that Madden smoking marijuana might get her kicked off the team and get her scholarship revoked.

3) During their final fight, Stewart reported Madden's marijuana smoking to the apartment authorities

Amidst escalating tensions, on March 2, 2011, Shanterrica Madden returned home to smoke marijuana with a friend and assumed Stewart wasn't there. However, the 21-year-old player was in the apartment. Fearing that it might affect her basketball career, Stewart made a call to the apartment complex's courtesy officer. The officer made Madden dump all her stash and left after a warning.

After the officer left, Madden and Stewart got into a physical altercation, which ended after Madden stabbed the basketball player in the chest with a steak knife. She then wrapped the broken knife in a blanket and dumped it in the trash before sending misleading texts to the victim's friends, including her boyfriend KC Anuna.

4) Tina Stewart's boyfriend found her fatally wounded that evening

The New York Times stated that Stewart's boyfriend KC Anuna, who became suspicious upon receiving the texts, rushed over to their apartment only to find the 21-year-old in a pool of blood inside her bedroom barely clinging to life. He then called 911 after which Stewart was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. She died of a fatal stab wound to the chest that struck an artery in her heart.

5) Madden claimed she stabbed the victim in an act of self-defense

Shanterrica Madden admitted to stabbing Tina Stewart but maintained that she acted in self-defense as the latter was bigger in size and more athletic than her.

However, the prosecution challenged Madden's argument. They presented evidence that proved that she did not try to aid the victim after stabbing her. They also mentioned that she attempted to conceal her tracks and disposed of the murder weapon. In 2012, Madden was found guilty of second-degree murder and tampering with evidence.

Mean Girl Murders airs on ID with a new episode this Monday at 9:00 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes