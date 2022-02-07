Friends filler episodes: 5 episodes you can skip

Friends has a long list of seasons and episodes. While the show is worth a rewatch, some episodes just don't fit into the storyline. These episodes are unnecessary and divert from the main plot.

Though it's difficult to judge filler episodes, some can be skipped without affecting the viewer's understanding of the larger storyline of Friends.

Five filler Friends episodes that can be skipped

1) The One With the Invitation

Rachel receives Ross's wedding invitation (Image via Warner Bros.)

While Ross and Emily are having a discussion about whether to send Rachel a wedding invitation or not, Ross gets flashbacks of his moments with Rachel. Something similar happens to Rachel when she receives the invitation sent by Ross.

The episode of Friends had nothing in particular other than flashbacks and a dive down memory lane. The witty jokes keep flowing and the laughter doesn't stop, but the episode can be skipped unless one wishes to reminisce.

2) The One Where No One Proposes

Joey unintentionally proposes to Rachel in this episode of Friends (Image via Warner Bros.)

Many fans found Joey and Rachel dating quite unfitting. The episode gets even more unusual when Joey accidentally proposes to Rachel at the hospital.

Their romance seems irrelevant. But Rachel strongly believes that she's engaged to Joey, and Joey has difficulty in explaining the situation to her.

3) The One With Ross' Sandwich

Ross creates a commotion over his stolen sandwich (Image via Warner Bros.)

Ross's special sandwich gets stolen from the work fridge and he makes a huge commotion about it. He loses his temper (which is very unusual) when he finds out the culprit. He was unhinged after the altar fiasco as one thing led to another and lost his calm at work.

While Chandler and Monica are sneaking around behind everybody's backs, Joey keeps getting caught in their game. Rachel thinks he's being his naughty self, but it's Chandler and Monica putting it all on poor Joey.

4) The One Where Joey Speaks French

Joey tries to learn French from Phoebe because he lied on his resume. He keeps messing it up while Phoebe puts in every effort to teach him.

At the same time, Rachel and Ross try to figure out their relationship, and Chandler and Monica meet the mother of the baby. The end of the episode takes a disrespectful turn when Phoebe lies about Joey being her mentally disabled brother.

5) The One with the Prom Video

Ross unnecessarily tries to interfere in Rachel's dating life and an infuriated Rachel tells him that they're not meant to be. Meanwhile, Chandler is trying to fix the mess about the bracelet that Joey gifted him.

On the other hand, Monica is dealing with her job and financial issues when her parents come to visit her. They bring along a few boxes of Monica's old things, and the prom tape is among the items in the box. The video on the tape shows a heartbroken Ross, and Monica being shamed for her body weight.

Edited by Siddharth Satish