5 game shows like Jeopardy

Launched back in 1964, NBC's Jeopardy undoubtedly tops the list of game shows in American television history. With its popular comeback with Alex Trebek as the host in 1984, Jeopardy has managed to top the charts ever since.

The game show has been extremely popular with all age groups and has a massive fan following. Moreover, the intelligent series is designed in a uniquely interesting way.

The contestants are presented with general knowledge, pop culture, and historical clues in the form of answers they need to solve and respond to as questions.

Furthermore, the game show gained better popularity in 1984, with Alex Trebek joining as the host. The show's peak popularity was 15-20 million people five nights a week.

The audience loved watching the charming and witty Trebek, who also had a crafty sense of humor. He became quite popular and loved amongst his fans.

When it comes to finding other game shows that will match the level of Jeopardy, it isn't easy to see many worth participating in. However, we did some research and chalked out a list of shows that dish out equally interesting concepts and will keep the viewers engaged.

Five popular game shows to binge on if you love Jeopardy

1) Idiotest

Hosted by Ben Gleib, Idiotest is a fan favorite because of its challenging nature. In this popular show, contestants are placed in two competing teams to answer brain teasers and riddles in the form of visual puzzles.

The twist is that the questions are often misleading, so players need to be alert and think outside the box.

The show made its debut in 2014 and wrapped up in 2017. In 2018, it was made available to stream on Netflix. Although the show has received mixed responses from critics, viewers have highly liked it.

It is a good show to binge on if one wants to challenge themselves and keep their brains alert.

2) Cash Cab

Cash Cab brings out a quirky concept in the guise of a game show. Set in the heart of New York City, it brings in potential contestants as customers who set out to hail a cab in the Big Apple. The customers learn that they are on a game show once they are inside the cab.

Hosted by comedian Ben Bailey, the riders need to answer several trivia questions within the stipulated amount of time to earn huge cash.

Although the concept was unconventional, the show received a huge response during its substantial run from the crowd. The show initially aired on the Discovery Channel. It's now available to stream on Hulu.

3) Mental Samurai

Hosted by Rob Lowe, this series is exceptionally challenging. The contestants need to have physical endurance as well as mental sharpness. This show combines both the psychological and physical capabilities of a person.

The show first aired in 2019 on Fox. Its second season was pushed to 2021 from 2020 due to the COVID pandemic. After two successful seasons, the show was canceled. You can stream it on Hulu.

4) Who wants to be a millionaire

This is a widely popular show of British origin, created by David Briggs, Mike Whitehill, and Steven Knight.

The series first aired in 1998, hosted by Chris Tarrant. Since then, it has seen several hosts, most notably Regis Philbin, Meredith Vieira, and Terry Crews.

The format of the show is pretty simple and easy to understand. The contestants need to answer questions asked by the host for a prize of 1 million dollars.

With each round, the amount of cash and level of difficulty increase. The show has gained massive popularity worldwide and has its own international adaptations.

5) America Says

Broadcasted on The Game Show Network, America Says is a game show which consists of teams of 4 guessing the top answers to fill-in-the-blank survey questions.

The contestants do not have to put in their personal opinion, but they need to keep in mind that the general American will be answering those questions. The show is hosted by John Michael Higgins and has been airing since 2018.

