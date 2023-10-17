5 most iconic characters played by Michael Caine

The versatile Michael Caine has enthralled movie lovers across the globe with his captivating performances for decades. He is one of the few actors in Hollywood who can play every kind of role and do so quite convincingly. So, fans of the 90-year-old actor were understandably saddened when he announced his retirement.

The news came shortly after the release of The Great Escaper, wherein Caine stars opposite Glenda Jackson.

Based on a true story, Caine dons the role of a World War II veteran named Bernard Jordan, who escapes from his nursing home. He then travels all the way to France to attend D-Day commemorations. Movie-goers have praised both Caine and Jackson for their endearing and emotional performances.

It is no secret that the actor has an affinity for characters with depth, which becomes evident after a glance at his impressive body of work. Over the span of his glorious career, Michael Caine has played several note-worthy characters that will stay imprinted in the minds of fans for a long time to come.

5 iconic roles played by Michael Caine that cinephiles will look back on to celebrate his legacy

1) Lt. Gonville Bromhead in Zulu (1964)

This is one of the first roles that helped put Michael Caine on the map. A war film, Zulu puts the limelight on the Battle of Rorke's Drift, wherein around 150 British and colonial troops ingeniously held their own against close to 4,000 Zulu warriors.

Caine plays the role of Lieutenant Gonville Bromhead. At first, he is arrogant and doesn't think much of the Zulu forces. However, as he spends time with Lieutenant John Chard (Stanley Baker) and witnesses attacks first-hand, he grows in experience and becomes a better officer.

Even though this is one of the first movies where Caine played a prominent role, his careful portrayal of the character showcased his potential to movie-goers who were impressed with his work.

2) Alfie Elkins in Alfie (1966)

This Michael Caine film is a must-watch, after all, it earned Caine an Academy Award nomination. Caine plays the titular character Alfie, a womanizer who likes to have fun. However, he is forced to rethink his life choices after a series of events.

The brilliantly written narrative perfectly toes the line between witty and thought-provoking to keep the audience hooked from the get-go. The film is well-cast, and the characters are well-developed. Michael Caine, in particular, is effortlessly charismatic, which helps elevate the viewing experience. It also proved that he was talented enough to carry a film independently if needed.

3) Charlie Croker in The Italian Job (1969)

In this widely-known caper film, Michael Caine dons the role of a criminal named Charlie Croker. After being released from prison, he puts together a group with a plan to steal a cache of gold bullion from inside an armored security truck.

Both movie-goers and critics had good things to say about Caine's memorable portrayal. His witty dialogue from the movie still resonates with fans. Viewers should also make a point to look out for exciting car chases that rival some of the best in the genre from that time.

4) Elliot in Hannah and Her Sisters (1986)

Michael Caine's portrayal of Elliot in this movie won him an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor. The story revolves around three sisters - Hannah, Lee, and Holly. Caine's character is married to Holly, but he starts to develop feelings for her sister, Lee.

There is a reason why Caine made such a mark on the audience. At first, he is what you would expect from a polished businessman. But with time, the audience gets to see the layers underneath. And Michael Caine brings such complexity and vulnerability to the character that the audience finds him endearing even when they might not agree with his actions.

5) Alfred Pennyworth in The Dark Knight trilogy (2005-2012)

There have been plenty of Batman movies over the years, but The Dark Knight trilogy by Christopher Nolan helped reimage the narrative by making it darker, grittier, and more sinister. DC fans couldn't get enough. Yes, the writing was engaging, but what really clinched the deal was the brilliant cast, Michael Caine being one of them.

Alfred has always been a central character in Bruce Wayne's story. After having lost his parents, Bruce relied on Alfred more than he realized, and the loyal butler went above and beyond for him.

Michael Caine was a revelation as Alfred. He was outspoken and didn't think twice about talking back to Bruce whenever he acted out. He was also the silver lining that Bruce needed to keep him sane. DC fans will always remember the wise words that he spoke to Bruce to get him through the toughest of times.

Michael Caine was a gem of an actor, and these roles stand testament to the fact that his passion for the craft enabled him to create decades' worth of cinematic masterpieces that continue to entertain and enthrall cinephiles.