5 Idris Elba films to watch ahead of Hijack on Apple TV+

Idris Elba is known for his magnetic screen presence and incredible acting skills and has become one of the most-respected and sought-after actors in the industry. His powerful performances range from television to film. Elba has consistently impressed audiences with his versatility and range. Be it intense drama or thrilling adventures, the phenomenal actor has delivered each role with utter perfection.

As the anticipation builds for Hijack, which is set to premiere on June 28 on Apple TV+, let's dive into five Idris Elba films that are essential to watch.

Beasts of No Nation, Pacific Rim, and other Idris Elba movies to binge on

1) Beasts of No Nation

Director: Cary Joji Fukunaga

Starring: Idris Elba, Abraham Attah, Ama K. Abebrese, Kobina Amissa-Sam, Emmanuel Nii Adom Quaye

Release Date: October 16, 2015

In this war drama, Elba delivers a gripping and haunting performance as the Commandant, a brutal warlord in an unnamed Western African country. Beasts of No Nation follows the harrowing journey of Agu, a young boy who is forced to become a child soldier under the Commandant's influence.

Elba's portrayal is both mesmerizing and chilling. It captures the complexities of the Commandant's character. His ability to showcase the character's manipulative nature, alongside moments of vulnerability, is a testament to his skill as an actor. This role earned Elba critical acclaim and a BAFTA nomination, solidifying his reputation as an extraordinary talent.

2) Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom

Director: Justin Chadwick

Starring Idris Elba, Naomie Harris, Tony Kgorage, and Riaad Moosa

Release Date: January 24, 2014

Elba's portrayal of Nelson Mandela in Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom is a feat achieved with great skill. The biography chronicles the life of the iconic South African leader, exploring his fight against apartheid and his pursuit of freedom and equality.

Elba's performance is nothing short of remarkable as he embodies Mandela's charisma, determination, and personal sacrifices. He captures the essence of the activist with authenticity and emotional depth, bringing the revered leader to life on the screen. Elba's portrayal of the iconic leader showcases his ability to undertake challenging roles and do justice to historical figures.

3) Pacific Rim

Director: Guillermo del Toro

Starring Idris Elba, Charlie Day, Charlie Hunnam, Rinko Kikuchi, Burn Gorman, and Max Martini

Release Date: July 12, 2013

In Guillermo del Toro's sci-fi action film Pacific Rim, Elba portrays Stacker Pentecost, a seasoned and courageous Jaeger pilot. As the commanding officer, Elba's performance exudes strength and determination. His character is a driving force in the battle against giant monsters threatening humanity.

When humanity faces a threat from enormous monsters known as Kaijus emerging from the depths of the sea, a team of pilots gathers to combat this menace by controlling Jaegers, giant robotic machines.

4) The Harder They Fall

Director: Jeymes Samuel

Starring: Idris Elba, Jonathan Majors, Zazie Beetz, Regina King, Lakeith Stanfield, Danielle Deadwyler, and Delroy Lindo

Release Date: November 3, 2021

In the highly acclaimed Western The Harder They Fall, Elba takes on the role of Rufus Buck, a ruthless outlaw seeking revenge against those who wronged him. The film follows Buck and his gang as they clash with Nat Love, played by Jonathan Majors, a skilled bounty hunter out to settle an old score with Buck.

Elba brings a commanding presence and intensity to the role of Buck, adding layers of complexity to this formidable antagonist. The Harder They Fall brings an action-packed and gripping cinematic experience with Elba's standout performance at its core.

5) Three Thousand Years of Longing

Director: George Miller

Starring: Idris Elba, Tilda Swinton

Release Date: August 26, 2022

In this romance fantasy film Three Thousand Years of Longing, Idris Elba takes on a captivating role opposite Tilda Swinton. The film tells the story of a lonely and jaded woman who unleashes a Djinn with the power to grant wishes but who also possesses a dark past. As their lives become entangled, they embark on a journey filled with desire, danger, and self-discovery.

Elba's character, the Djinn, is described as an ancient and enigmatic being with extraordinary abilities. With his undeniable charisma and magnetic screen presence, Elba brings depth and complexity to this magnificent role. This film is a visually stunning and emotionally resonant film loved by fans worldwide.

As the release of Hijack on Apple TV+ approaches, taking the time to explore Idris Elba's filmography is a worthwhile endeavor. These five films are a testament to Elba's talent, leaving us eagerly awaiting his upcoming project. With Idris Elba at the helm, it promises to be a captivating and unforgettable experience.

Poll : 0 votes