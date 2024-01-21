5 interesting Ian McShane movies to watch ahead of American Star

Having started his career over 60 years ago, Ian McShane's body of work is vast and impressive. The 81-year-old actor made his debut with The Wild and the Willing (1962). Fans will find it interesting to know that he was still studying at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art when he appeared in the romantic drama. Two roles that particularly helped put Ian McShane on the map is playing the lead in Lovejoy (1986) and portraying Al Swearengen in Deadwood (2004).

This month, Ian McShane will return to the big screen in American Star. Directed by Spanish filmmaker Gonzalo López-Gallego, the movie will release on January 26, 2024. McShane plays Wilson, an assassin who makes his way to the island of Fuerteventura. He is tasked with killing a man who he has never met before and will have to figure it out on his own.

From the trailer, it seems like Wilson is a complex character with a lot going on under the surface. Similar to Wilson, Ian McShane has played several iconic roles throughout his career that showcase his ability to pull off any kind of character with ease.

Kung Fu Panda, Sexy Beast and 3 other Ian McShane movies that speak volumes about his acting skills

1) The Last of Sheila (1973)

Directed by Herbert Ross, this Ian McShane movie is perfect for viewers who enjoy whodunit narratives. Movie producer Clinton Greene, played by James Coburn, invites the suspects of his wife's murder abroad his yacht. He hopes to unearth the truth about the night his wife was killed in a hit-and-run one year before.

McShane plays Anthony Wood, a talent-manager who is married to actress Alice Wood portrayed by Raquel Welch. Clever and suspenseful, it is the kind of mystery movie that will keep the viewers guessing till the end.

2) Sexy Beast (2000)

Jonathan Glazer's heist movie directorial debut stars Ben Kingsley, Ray Winstone, and Ian McShane. The story focuses on Gal, a retired criminal played by Winstone. When the ruthless gangster, Don Logan played by Kingsley, invites him to join a bank robbery, he realizes that saying "no" may not be an option. McShane plays crimelord Teddy Bass, the mastermind behind the plan.

The intriguing narrative, complete with well-developed characters, is accentuated by electrifying performances by the lead cast. Clever and hilarious, it is an underrated movie that will appeal to cinephiles looking for a memorable cinematic experience.

3) Kung Fu Panda (2008)

Capturing the adventures of an enthusiastic panda with great potential and five kung-fu masters, the Kung Fu Panda film series is known the world over for its witty storytelling and striking animation.

The first installment marks John Stevenson and Mark Osborne's feature directorial debut. The main antagonist is the powerful but vengeful snow-leopard named Tai Lung voiced by Ian McShane. He wants the Dragon Scroll to gain limitless power; however Po, voiced by Jack Black, stands in his way.

Relatable characters, witty dialogue and beautiful animation are just some of the aspects that make this movie a must-watch. It is the kind of movie that adults and children can enjoy together. Fans will be delighted to know that the fourth installment is set to release in March 2024.

4) Deadwood: The Movie (2019)

As this Western is a continuation of the show, a majority of the cast reprised their roles, including Ian McShane as Al Swearengen. Directed by Daniel Minahan, it focuses on the residents of Deadwood who come together to celebrate South Dakota's statehood. However, one thing leads to another and drama ensues.

This well-made movie caters to fans of the show who are well-acquainted with the characters and their histories with one another. The engaging storytelling is consistent with the clever writing that drew viewers to the show in the first place.

5) John Wick: Chapter 4 (2023)

There is no doubt that one of Ian McShane's most memorable roles is Winston Scott from the John Wick franchise. As the manager of the New York Continental Hotel, Winston has been in the center of the action from the get-go. In this installment directed by Chad Stahelski, Winston helps John, played by Keanu Reeves, who seeks revenge against the biggest players in the High Table.

Like its predecessors, this movie doesn't disappoint in terms of slick action sequences. For Reeves, the role of John Wick fits like a glove, nailing the quiet but lethal vibe.

Fans of Ian McShane should check out these interesting titles while they wait for the upcoming movie, American Star, to hit the theaters.