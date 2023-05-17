5 Jeremy Strong movies and TV shows to watch as Succession set to end in May 2023

Jeremy Strong has come up to become one of the foremost contemporary actors of his time. With his remarkable versatility and transformative performances, Strong has consistently displayed the ability to delve deep into the minds of his characters, breathing life into each role with nuance.

His breakthrough role which has thrust him into the spotlight is undoubtedly HBO's satirical comedy drama, Succession. The series premiered in 2018 and has aired three seasons till date, with the currently broadcasting fourth season set to be the final one. The finale is set to release on HBO and HBO Max on May 28, at 9:00 pm ET.

Succession revolves around the wealthy and dysfunctional Roy family, led by patriarch Logan Roy. The series explores the internal power struggles and family dynamics as they navigate the cutthroat world of media and corporate empire.

Jeremy Strong plays the character of Kendall Roy, the eldest of the Roy siblings and the heir apparent of Waystar RoyCo. The actor's performance is widely praised for its complexity and emotional depth as he brought a raw vulnerability to the character, capturing Kendall's internal struggles, his journey of self-discovery, and his constant battle to assert his own identity within the shadow of his powerful father.

With Succession coming to an end in May, fans might be looking somewhere else to catch more of Jeremy Strong's work.

The Trial of the Chicago 7, The Good Wife, and 5 others of Jeremy Strong's best movies and TV shows to add to your watchlist

1) The Trial of the Chicago 7

A still from The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Image via Netflix)

The Trial of the Chicago 7 is a historical courtroom drama from the house of Netflix. The 2020 film, written and directed by Aaron Sorkin, had a limited theatrical release in September before premiering on the streaming platform in October. It was received well by the critics and audiences, garnering praise and Oscar nominations for its screenplay, editing, and cinematography.

The film had an extensive and notable ensemble cast including Sacha Baron Cohen, Eddie Redmayne, Jeremy Strong, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Daniel Flaherty, Michael Keaton, Caitlin Fitzgerald, Alex Sharp and others in pivotal roles.

Set in the late 1960s, The Trial of the Chicago 7 recounts the infamous trial of seven individuals who were charged with conspiracy and incitement to riot during the 1968 Democratic National Convention protests in Chicago. As the trial unfolds, tensions rise between the defendants, their defense attorneys, and the relentless prosecutor. The film delves into the clash of ideologies, political unrest, and the fight for justice in a divided nation.

Jeremy Strong portrayed Jerry Rubin, a founding member of the Yippies and one of the seven defendants. In the film, he brings Rubin's vibrant and rebellious spirit to life, as well as his passionate dedication to the cause and his unwavering commitment to fighting against injustice.

2) Armageddon Time

A still from Armageddon Time (Image via Focus Pictures)

Armageddon Time is a coming-of-age drama film from the house of Focus Features. James Gray directed, wrote the screenplay for the film as well as produced it, basing it off of his own childhood experiences. The film premiered at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival where it received critical acclaim, but could not perform well in the box office.

The film cast prominent actors like Anne Hathaway, Anthony Hopkins, and Jeremy Strong in pivotal roles alongside Jessica Chastain, Banks Repeta, John Diel, and others in supporting roles.

Set in 1980 Queens, Armageddon Time follows Paul Graff, a Jewish-American sixth grader who befriends Johnny, an African-American classmate. Facing racism and disciplinary actions, Paul is sent to a prestigious private school while Johnny faces foster system visits.

When they try to escape their circumstances by stealing a computer, Johnny takes the blame to protect Paul. As the latter grapples with the consequences, he becomes disillusioned with societal inequality.

Jeremy Strong played the character of Irving Graff, Paul's father who is in turn inspired from Gray's own father. Strong's character is a complex and important character in the film who plays an important role in moulding Paul's worldview.

3) The Big Short

A still from The Big Short (Image via Paramount Pictures)

The Big Short is a biographical crime drama from the house of Paramount Pictures that released back in 2015. Adam McKay directed and co-wrote the screenplay with Charles Randolph, borrowing inspiration from the 2010 book of the same name by Michael Lewis. The film was a critical and commercial succes, going on to win the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay.

The cast features prominent actors like Steve Carell, Christian Bale, Ryan Gosling, and Brad Pitt in lead roles alongside Jeremy Strong, Marisa Tomei, Finn Wittrock, John Magaro, and others in supporting roles.

Based on true events, The Big Short delves into the complex world of the 2007-2008 financial crisis, following a group of eccentric and astute individuals who foresaw the impending collapse of the housing market. As the global economy teeters on the brink of disaster, these renegade investors decide to bet against the unstable housing market through risky financial instruments.

Jeremy Strong portrays the character of Vinny Daniel, a hedge fund manager and one of the key members of Baum's team, responsible for analyzing and predicting the impending collapse of the housing market and subsequent financial crisis.

4) The Good Wife

A still from The Good Wife Season 2 (Image via CBS)

The Good Wife is a legal political drama series that aired on CBS between 2009 and 2016. Industry writer-producer couple, Robert and Michelle King created the series and received high praises from critics and audiences for its storytelling and execution, even receiving the title of "the last great drama" from Boston Globe and Rolling Stone.

The Good Wife starred Julianna Margulies, Matt Czuchry, Archie Panjabi, Christine Baranski, Alan Cumming, Chris Noth, and others in pivotal roles throughout the duration of the series. It aired a total of seven seasons till 2016, followed by a spin-off which premiered in 2017.

The Good Wife revolves around Alicia Florrick, a strong and resilient woman who finds herself thrust into the world of law after her politician husband's scandalous downfall. As she balances her role as a mother and her pursuit of her own legal career, Alicia navigates the complex and often cutthroat landscape of Chicago's legal system.

Jeremy Strong appeared in the second season of the show and played the recurring character of Matt Becker, a pollster who helped out in Peter Florrick's campaign.

5) The Gentlemen

A still from The Gentlemen (Image via STX Films)

The Gentlemen is a classic Guy Ritchie action comedy that released in 2019. The film was both a critical and commercial success, and even spawned a spin-off series from Netflix which is currently in development.

The cast features prominent actors like Matthew McConaughey, Hugh Grant, Colin Farrell, Charlie Hunnam, Jeremy Strong, Henry Golding, Michelle Dockery, Eddie Marsan, and others in pivotal roles.

The Gentlemen follows the story of Mickey Pearson, a suave American expatriate who has built a lucrative marijuana empire in London. When he decides to sell his business, chaos ensues as various cunning and colorful characters, including rival gangsters and blackmailers, attempt to seize control. With twist, turns and clever maneuvers, Mickey navigates a treacherous world of double-crosses and power plays to protect his empire.

Jeremy Strong played the character of eccentric billionaire Matthew Berger, who gets involved in the high-stakes world of the Mickey's marijuana empire. The shrewd, enigmatic and unpredictable nature of his character added to the complexity of the situation, in the classic Guy Ritchie style.

These were some of the best titles, according to us, that Jeremy Strong has appeared in during his career. With Succession reaching its conclusion this month, we hope to see more of him in upcoming projects.

Strong is set to produce and star in an upcoming 9/11 series, The Best of Us. However, with no release date announced yet, fans can look back at his earlier works and get to witness the evolution of the star through the years.

