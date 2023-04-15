Jennifer Lopez's upcoming movie, The Mother, is set to be released on Netflix on May 12, 2023. The Mother stars JLo as an assassin who is compelled to come out of hiding to protect her daughter from deadly attackers. The trailer for the upcoming movie shows the mother and daughter duo fleeing menacing assailants as they face some dire circumstances. Directed by Niki Caro, The Mother also stars Joseph Fiennes, Gael García Bernal, Omari Hardwick, and Lucy Paez.

Fans of the Ain't Your Mama singer have been eagerly awaiting the release of the film. They can’t wait to see her as a strong protective mother in the action scenes in the film, as the trailer shows the star's acting prowess.

However, the upcoming film isn't the only one she has starred in. Jennifer Lopez is a singer, dancer, and actor who has appeared in several successful films. Now, The Mother looks like it's about to be another addition to this growing list.

5 best JLo movies to watch online that showcase her acting prowess and will make fans excited for The Mother

1) Selena (1997)

Selena, a biographical movie, chronicles the life and death of the popular Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla-Pérez, who was killed at the age of 23.

When Jennifer Lopez appeared in the movie and played the role of Selena, both critics and Selena's family lauded her portrayal of the singer. She even received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress for her performance.

For this film, JLo had to learn to sing in Spanish. Her rendition of Selena's songs like Como La Flor and Bidi Bidi Bom Bom were the highlights of the movie. JLo displays her exceptional acting capabilities in Selena.

Fans of JLo as well as biographies will surely love this hidden gem, which is available to rent on Prime Video.

2) Out of Sight (1998)

Out of Sight is a crime comedy movie directed by Steven Soderbergh. It is adapted from Elmore Leonard's 1996 novel of the same name. The movie was nominated for the Academy Awards for Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Film Editing.

Jennifer Lopez plays the role of US Marshal Karen Sisco, who falls in love with George Clooney's charming felon Jack Foley. The film was a critical success at the box office and is known for its sensual love scenes and clever dialog.

JLo's portrayal of Karen Sisco received good praise for its confident and seductive allure. Critics said that she enhanced Karen's personality by accentuating her flaws and vulnerabilities. JLo's career benefited significantly from the movie Out of Sight since it contributed towards her transformation from a popular singer to a reputable actress.

The film is available on watch on Apple TV's paid subscription.

3) The Cell (2000)

The Cell is a sci-fi psychological thriller film starring Jennifer Lopez, Vince Vaughn, and Vincent D'Onofrio. It is Tarsem Singh's debut film and the story follows scientists who infiltrate the mind of a serial killer in a coma to find his latest kidnap victim.

JLo plays the role of psychotherapist Catherine Deane, who is the one to enter the killer's mind and save the victim. Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics, The Cell was a huge success at the box office and also received an Academy Award nomination for Best Makeup.

JLo's performance in The Cell was highly lauded for its emotional range and vulnerability. She had to play two different versions of her character, one in the real world and one in the killer's mind. The star managed to create two versions, both of which had immense depth and intensity.

The Cell is available to rent on Prime Video.

4) Enough (2002)

Jennifer Lopez's performance in the crime drama thriller movie Enough was a powerful and compelling portrayal of a woman taking action against her abusive husband. Enough is based on a New York Times bestselling novel, Black and Blue, written by Anna Quindlen.

JLo played the character of Slim, a waitress who marries a wealthy man who turns out to be physically and emotionally abusive. The movie follows her journey as she fights back against him and takes control of her life.

In the movie, JLo's acting skills were challenged as she had to depict a range of emotions from fear and vulnerability to strength and tenacity. The character of Slim was different from JLo's usual roles, and she rose to the challenge exquisitely.

Enough received mostly negative reviews from critics but was a commercial success and is now regarded as an underrated crime thriller.

Enough is available to stream on Netflix.

5) Lila and Eve (2015)

In the 2015 movie Lila and Eve, Jennifer Lopez played the character of a grieving mother who seeks revenge for her son's death. The movie also stars Viola Davis as Eve, another mother who has lost her daughter to violence, and the two come together to find the killers.

JLo's portrayal of Lila was raw and emotional, and she brought a sense of urgency and determination to the role. Her role in Lila and Eve will give viewers a glimpse into JLo portraying an emotional, vengeful mother which will further add to their excitement and anticipation for The Mother.

The movie received mixed reviews, but Lopez's performance was praised for its depth and authenticity.

The film is available to stream on Prime Video.

Overall, JLo's career has been marked by a string of successful movies. Her performances in movies like Selena, Out of Sight, and Lila and Eve were further proof of her acting prowess. Fans will be able to witness this commendable talent in Netflix's upcoming action-packed crime drama movie The Mother.

Whether she is portraying a famous singer or a vigilante mother, JLo always manages to bring her characters to life with a sense of authenticity and passion. It's pretty evident from the trailer that she has channeled this passion into The Mother too.

As mentioned earlier, The Mother is set to be released on Netflix on May 12, 2023.

