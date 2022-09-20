5 lesser known facts about Alexis Haines 

Alexis Haines (Neiers), who is a former member of the Hollywood burglary squad, Bling Ring, is also daughter of renowned cinematographer and director, Mikel Neiers. The squad consisted of seven members in their teens and 20s who ransacked A-list celebrity homes, including that of Paris Hilton and Orlando Bloom, from 2008 to 2009, stealing cash, valuables, jewelry, and designer clothes worth millions.

The former Pretty Wild reality TV star, who is now a mother-of-two and ex-wife to Evan Haines, has also had a history of substance abuse but since then, turned her life completely to become the envisioned mother she has always wanted to be.

Alexis' latest adventure will take her to Netflix, where she will openly discuss her involvement in the Hollywood heists that occurred over a decade ago.

The three-part docuseries titled The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist, will start airing this Wednesday, September 21, on Netflix, featuring first hand accounts from two Bling Ring members, Haines and Nick Prugo, alongside alleged victims of these burglaries.

As per Netflix, the official synopsis reads:

"A group of LA teenagers arrested in 2009 for stealing from celebrity homes inspired a media frenzy and a movie. Now, two of them tell their stories."

Ahead of the documentary premiere, let's discuss five lesser-known facts about Alexis Haines, who has now built a seemingly perfect life, career, and family.

Five uncommon details about former reality TV star Alexis Haines

1) Alexis Haines was reportedly arrested twice in 2010

Alexis Neiers (then) was first arrested in 2010, for her involvement in the Bling Ring burglaries. She eventually consented to enter a plea of 'not guilty'. In the same year in May, she was given a 180-day prison term, but was nonetheless, released after 30 days in custody.

Additionally, she was given three years of probation, while being mandated to pay actor and victim, Orlando Bloom, $600,000 in compensation. The Pretty Wild star was again detained for drug possession six months after her 2010 release, given that she had failed to get in touch with her probation officer.

Alexis was also found to be in possession of a phony Florida driver's license and was sentenced to a year-long stay in a residential rehabilitation facility after entering a 'not guilty' plea to the charges.

2) Haines published a memoir concerning her past struggles

In 2019, Alexis Haines published a memoir, titled 'Recovering from Reality', in which she discusses the time she hit rock bottom and the subsequent recovery she made to overcome it, detailing her past with the Bling Ring and her history as a substance abuser.

In an interview with Fox News, Alexis spoke about her unstable upbringing, her past as a drug addict and the need for it every day, and how jail ultimately saved her life:

"I felt like I woke up to our reality. I took a look at the world that we’re living in and the current statistics regarding opioid overdoses and asked myself, 'Why are we dealing with all of this pain? Why are so many people eager to check out?'"

She further added:

"I made a choice when I got sober that I was going to stay out of the spotlight from here on out. This is when I was 19 years old. I went to treatment for my opioid addiction. But I had this moment. Hopefully, this will be a movement of people waking up and realizing there’s a way out of this. It’s so much more than a memoir. That’s what began motivating me."

3) Alexis Haines gave birth to her first daughter at 21

In an interview with E! News, Alexis Haines spoke about the "beautiful and traumatic" birth of her first daughter, Harper, when she was just 21 years old, following an emergency C-section on April 24, 2013. She claimed that although it was far from what she had initially planned, she was happy to have a healthy baby girl in her arms.

Alexis Haines stated:

"It was the most intensely beautiful and traumatic experience all at the same time. I was 37 weeks and six days pregnant when my water broke at 4:30 in the morning."

Haines added,

"I had planned on having a home birth in water all along, and this is what I did, right up until the last moment. I made it through the entire 12-hour labor, medication-free, and had been pushing for over an hour, when my midwife did a check and calmly informed me that the baby was breach and that we needed to go to the hospital—now."

4) Alexis Haines was dating Braunwyn Windham-Burke’s ex-girlfriend, Kris, in 2021

In 2021, the former reality TV actress announced that she and husband Evan Haines, were in an open marriage and that she was seeing RHOC's former star Braunwyn Windham-Burke's ex-girlfriend, Kris.

Further speaking on the subject, she has mentioned on multiple occasions that back then, her husband was "OK" with her sexuality and preferences. She also claimed that her daughters are content "and have always known that I identify as a bisexual."

5) Alexis and her husband Evan recently filed for divorce

After eleven years of marriage, Alexis and her now ex-husband, Evan recently announced their separation. She made it known to all her followers via an official Instagram post.

The 31-year-old mother claims that they made the choice to divorce in an effort to provide a stable life for their two daughters, Harper and Dakota. She exclusively revealed in a statement to Us Weekly before the papers were filed:

"Ten years of marriage and 11 years together was [a] great success and we are coparenting really well. I don’t think either of us wanted to get divorced or to separate, but it’s just the way that things ended up transpiring. Again, I love Evan very much and we are just maybe better coparents than partners."

Learn more about Alexis Haines' past on The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist starting this September 21, only on Netflix.

