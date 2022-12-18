5 most-watched movie trailers of 2022

Movie trailers have become vital to determining the success or failure of a film, whether it is released in the theater or on an OTT platform. After two years of missing the cinemas, 2022 saw the release of some massive films that made for an amazing theatrical experience. Of all the films that managed to create that magic with their movie trailers, Marvel films were at the forefront.

All of the films with the most-watched movie trailers were from an existing and well-loved franchise, rather than new films. While Marvel films account for the majority of the films on this list of the top 5, Top Gun: Maverick and other action films are close behind.

Considering the role that movie trailers play in deciding the fate of the film, makers are now heavily invested in how finely the movie trailers are cut. They not only reveal the plot of the film, but also give us a sneak peek at the graphics, visuals, and action sequences that await us.

Here are the most-watched movie trailers of 2022.

5 Movie trailers of 2022 that got the highest views

1) Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness - 61 Million views

Unsurprisingly, Marvel's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness had one of the most popular movie trailers. The Benedict Cumberbatch-led film was also one of the most anticipated of the year, as the first Doctor Strange film was released in 2016 and a sequel had been promised ever since.

As if that weren't enough to generate buzz, many Arab countries banned it because the film's protagonist, America Chavez, is the daughter of two openly gay people and proudly displays a pride flag as a symbol of her support for the LGBTQ+ community and perhaps her own sexual orientation. Partially as a result of this controversy, interest in the film spiked, and attendance at screenings increased.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse in Madness (Image via IMDB)

America Chavez is played by Xochitl Gomez who also instantly shot to popularity after the release of the trailer. Rachel McAdams and Elizabeth Olsen are other stars who contributed to the popularity of the film.

2) Jurassic World Dominion - 60 Million views

The Chris Pratt starrer was packaged as one of the most over-the-top cinematic experiences of the year. In spite of its less-than-impressive script and story, the film succeeded in captivating its audience with its clever action set pieces.

Even before its release, it was clear that the latest film in the Jurassic franchise, Jurassic World, would be a smashing success, as the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World series are two of the most successful film franchises in history. The trailer did an excellent job of showcasing the film's strongest moments.

Jurassic World Dominion (Image via IMDb)

One of the most talked-about scenes in the film is the mid-point sequence in which Chris Pratt races on a bike to make it in time to a helicopter taking off. Along with Jurassic World stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, the film also featured Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum from the original Jurassic Park, making it a much-anticipated film for fans of Spielberg's original.

3) Thor: Love and Thunder - 57 Million views

While Marvel in itself has a massive following that is growing every day, Thor: Love and Thunder managed to draw in an audience that is not typically the Marvel audience. The film follows a rather offbeat journey for the character Thor, who is known for physical strength over other things. The story follows him through his journey for inner peace and love.

Thor: Love and Thunder (Image via Sportskeeda)

Taika Waititi's take on the mythical superhero was fairly refreshing and novel. The trailer was full of novel aspects of the character, and focused on the character's journey rather than action scenes, exciting both, Marvel fans and others alike.

The ensemble cast, which included Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Taika Waititi, and Christian Bale, was another reason for the film's popularity.

4) Avatar: The Way of Water - 44 Million views

James Cameron's 2009 film, Avatar, offered a unique and unforgettable cinematic experience that few other movies have been able to match. The sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, has been highly anticipated by fans for a long time. The trailer showed off some impressive visuals, promising a pleasant viewing experience overall.

Avatar: The Way of Water (Image via IMDb)

With 44 million views for the trailer, the film became popular across the globe and is currently drawing a wide audience to the theaters owing to its grandeur. Being one of the most-watched movie trailers of the year, it also promises a return of James Cameron after a sabbatical.

5) Top Gun: Maverick - 39 Million views

If there's one thing a Tom Cruise film undoubtedly promises, it's a box office smash. Top Gun: Maverick, on the other hand, not only became one of the highest-grossing films in cinema history, but it also received positive reviews, with fans claiming that it even lived up to the expectations set by the original Top Gun.

Top Gun: Maverick (Image via IMDb)

The film's trailer was well received, raising excitement among audiences by revealing the film's best action sequences in brief glimpses. The trailer was a hit with the target audience, and the film went on to become a box-office smash. Undoubtedly, Top Gun's sequel became one of Tom Cruise's finest.

Nope is one of the films with a high number of views due to the director's previous work. The movie trailers Black Adam and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever are among those that follow closely after the top 5.

