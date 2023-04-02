Lee Youngji, the winner of High School Rapper 3, began her drinking show Nothing Much Prepared on YouTube, where she invited K-pop idols as guests. Unlike the usual talk shows conducted in the K-pop industry, Lee Youngji creates a free and comfortable environment for her guests where they get to drink comfortably while creating chaos simultaneously.

The host herself showcases a silly, funny, wild, and loud, unapologetically as she lays out a unique platform for her guests to promote their comebacks and releases. While many were saddened when the show came to an end, the announcement of its revival through the second season has excited many. On that note, here are five must-watch episodes for Nothing Much Prepared fans to watch as they wait for the second season's release.

From chaotic drunk to crying sessions: 5 Lee Youngji's Nothing Much Prepared episodes you should watch before S2

1) Episode 1 with TOMORROW X TOGETHER's Soobin

To commemorate Lee Youngji's Nothing Much Prepared, TOMORROW X TOGETHER's Soobin was her first guest, creating an excellent start for the show. Right from the beginning of the episode, the two radiated amazing energy and bonded effortlessly with each other. They talked about many things, such as their then comeback, Good Boy Gone Bad, and the many similarities they share.

The two connected over a common characteristic they share, specifically about how bad they are at maintaining their social life. As they talked about how sloppy they are with texting regularly and holding on to relationships over calls, they bonded over various other things while chatting over drinks.

2) Episode 3 with SEVENTEEN's Hoshi

While Nothing Much Prepared revolves around guests getting drunk, SEVENTEEN's Hoshi's appearance took it to a whole other level. Guesting on the show in an effort to promote SEVENTEEN's then-comeback, Face The Sun, Hoshi talked a lot about some behind-the-scenes stories, practice sessions, and his gratitude towards his members, fans, and staff.

However, given his low alcohol tolerance, Hoshi got drunk within minutes of the show. As a result, the chaotic dimension of the idol was revealed. From being cute and bickering with the host and the show's staff to crying about his members and agency, the episode was quite a rollercoaster watch.

3) Episode 7 with MONSTA X's Hyunwon

An unexpected guest on Nothing Much Prepared was MONSTA X's Hyungwon, who had no comebacks at the time. Right from the start, Lee Youngji couldn't help but admire his unmatched visuals. As they progressed through the episode, the interactions were humorously awkward.

While Lee Youngji is usually the sober one, despite the many drinks the two had, Hyugwon was completely sober while the former got drunk. As the chaos grew, what fans found hilarious was Hyugwon's refusal to leave the show while Youngji begged him to go home, unable to resist his handsomeness.

4) Episode 10 with TWICE's Chaeyoung and Nayeon

One of the most effortlessly funniest episodes of Lee Youngji's Nothing Much Prepared was the guest appearance of TWICE's Chaeyoung and Nayeon. The three girls filmed for over three hours and shared many stories, radiating female BFFs' energy. Lee Youngji let out her inner ONCE by showering the two with compliments and telling them how they're the best in the female K-pop group category.

The host, once getting considerably drunk, slipped details about her one and only Bubble subscription being NCT's MARK. Among these, they also had a long gossiping session over drinks, talking about past relationships, crushes, etc.

5) Episode 13 with BTS' Jin

As the closing curtain for Nothing Much Prepared's first season, BTS' Jin, who rolled out his first solo single, The Astronaut, was a guest on the show. The two had an unique chemistry, which was equally awkward and hilarious. Even before Jin arrived for the episode, Lee Youngji had a few drinks, preparing herself to face the Worldwide Handsome.

The two did many things throughout the episode, from playing board games to engaging in endless bowing battles. Youngji was also grateful to receive a compliment from Jin, who he called the BTS of YouTube. Though Jin is known to be an introvert, he showcased quite an entertaining dimension of himself that fans truly enjoyed.

With the second season of Nothing Much Prepared kickstarting with the guest appearance of BLACKPINK's Jisoo, fans can't wait for the episode and all the other episodes that will roll out in this new season.

