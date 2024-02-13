5 must-watch movies starring Margaret Qualley 

Since her acting debut in Gia Coppola's Palo Alto (2013), Margaret Qualley has appeared in several noteworthy movies and shows. Viewers may recognize her from her roles in well-received shows such as The Leftovers (2014), Fosse/Verdon (2019), and Maid (2021). Exploring different roles and genres, Margaret Qualley has made a point to constantly push the envelope to grow as an actor.

Given her tendency to pick imaginative scripts, fans are excited about her upcoming movie, Drive-Away Dolls. Set to hit the theatres on February 23, 2024, this comedy road film stars Geraldine Viswanathan in the lead, alongside Margaret Qualley. They play two friends, Marian and Jamie, who take an impromptu road trip to take their minds off whatever is troubling them.

But things get out of control when they find a mysterious suitcase in the boot of their car. If the trailer is anything to go by, viewers can expect plenty of excitement and rib-tickling humor. Like Drive-Away Dolls, there are other engaging movies starring Margaret Qualley that fans shouldn't miss out on.

Novitiate, Sanctuary, and three other movies that showcase Margaret Qualley's versatile acting skills

1) Novitiate (2017)

Maggie Betts' feature directorial debut, this movie stars Margaret Qualley as Cathleen, a young woman who decides to join a convent. While Mother Superior, played by Melissa Leo, prefers to stick to traditional practices, Sister Mary Grace portrayed by Dianna Agron is more progressive, which leads to conflicts between them. As her training gets underway, Cathleen starts to question her faith.

Thought-provoking and well-written, the narrative explores different aspects of faith and self-realization. It also does a great job of presenting realistic characters who have their flaws and personal conflicts.

2) Native Son (2019)

Directed by Rashid Johnson, this movie is an adaptation of Richard Wright's novel. The story focuses on the life of a young African-American man named Bigger Thomas, portrayed by Ashton Sanders. He gets a taste of the high-flying life when he gets a job as a live-in chauffeur for a wealthy businessman.

But Bigger's evolving relationship with his rebellious daughter, Mary, played by Margaret Qualley, brings unexpected complications. The clever narrative realistically portrays how being abruptly propelled into the world of the rich and famous can be confusing and intimidating. It also explores prejudices and stereotypes that are very much present in the modern world.

3) Strange But True (2019)

Another adaptation, this Margaret Qualley starter, is based on John Searles' novel. Directed by Rowan Athale, the story focuses on Qualley's character Melissa Moody whose boyfriend, Ronnie, dies on prom night. However, his family is perplexed when Melissa turns up at their house five years later and announces that she is carrying Ronnie's baby.

The gripping narrative maintains the suspense till the very end. Qualley does a great job of portraying a complex character with many layers. It also shines a light on the way different people deal with grief and trauma.

4) My Salinger Year (2020)

Bookworms will particularly enjoy this Margaret Qualley movie directed by Philippe Falardeau. Based on Joanna Rakoff's memoir, puts the focus on when the aspiring novelist used to work for a literary agency.

She was tasked with replying to J. D. Salinger's fan mail. Although she was only supposed to inform them that the reclusive author didn't read fan mail, she was so emotionally touched by the messages that she felt compelled to write personal replies.

Qualley beautifully portrays the way Rakoff embraces her creativity and finds her voice. Sigourney Weaver also shines in the role of Margaret, Rakoff's boss, who channels the same boss energy as the iconic Miranda Priestly in Devil Wears Prada (2006).

5) Sanctuary (2022)

In this movie, directed by Zachary Wigon, Margaret Qualley plays a dominatrix named Rebecca. She has regular sessions with Hal, played by Christopher Abbott. But Hal announces that they will not continue once he takes the position of CEO. Rebecca then threatens to expose his secrets if he doesn't give her half of his first-year salary.

Both Qualley and Abbott deliver enthralling performances that complement the well-written narrative. The real draw of this movie is the unpredictability of the plot which will keep viewers guessing. Moviegoers who enjoy gripping thrillers wouldn't want to miss out on this one.

Margaret Qualley fans should make a point to check out these notable movies with imaginative and engaging storytelling while they wait for the release of Drive-Away Dolls.

